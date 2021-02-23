WATCH NOW: Kenosha firefighters respond to blaze at Uptown two-story home

Kenosha firefighters responded to a blaze at an older two-story home in Uptown Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the home at 2023 61st St. with flames that could be seen coming from a window, according to initial radio reports.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof of the home and heavy smoke could also be seen. Police and rescue personnel also responded. It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured.

This story is developing. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

