WATCH NOW: Kenosha firefighters respond to blaze at Uptown two-story home

Kenosha firefighters responded to a blaze at an older two-story home in Uptown Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the home at 2023 61st St. with flames that could be seen coming from a window, according to initial radio reports.
Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof of the home and heavy smoke could also be seen. Police and rescue personnel also responded. It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured.
