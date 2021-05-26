WATCH NOW: Kenosha gearing up for busy summer season

Kris Kochman is feeling “really happy” as she looks forward to the summer season.

And that’s a great thing for area residents.

As the City of Kenosha’s community relations liaison, Kochman has organized local activities since 2011, including the Civic Veterans Parade, fireworks show, outdoor concerts and events like the Fall Festival.

All of that shut down in 2020, but as the COVID-19 vaccines have rolled out, summer as we know it — and love it — appears to be back.

“It’s really fun to be able to plan the parade and Fourth of July activities again,” Kochman said. “I’m really excited about it. It’s been a long year without events, and it’s such a beautiful time of year to get out.”

The world is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, so events will look a little bit different in 2021.

“The Outta Sight Kite Flight is June 5 and 6 at the lakefront,” Kochman said. “It will have the same highlights it always does, like the Grand Launch at noon, but no performers from Canada are able to come here this year. The organizers found more U.S. performers, so it’s all working out.”