WATCH NOW: Kenosha gearing up for busy summer season

Kris Kochman is feeling “really happy” as she looks forward to the summer season.
And that’s a great thing for area residents.
As the City of Kenosha’s community relations liaison, Kochman has organized local activities since 2011, including the Civic Veterans Parade, fireworks show, outdoor concerts and events like the Fall Festival.
All of that shut down in 2020, but as the COVID-19 vaccines have rolled out, summer as we know it — and love it — appears to be back.
“It’s really fun to be able to plan the parade and Fourth of July activities again,” Kochman said. “I’m really excited about it. It’s been a long year without events, and it’s such a beautiful time of year to get out.”
The world is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, so events will look a little bit different in 2021.
“The Outta Sight Kite Flight is June 5 and 6 at the lakefront,” Kochman said. “It will have the same highlights it always does, like the Grand Launch at noon, but no performers from Canada are able to come here this year. The organizers found more U.S. performers, so it’s all working out.”
And while events may change due to COVID-19 restrictions, “that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” Kochman said. “We may reinvent some events and do some things differently.”
New parade route
The biggest change is the route for the city’s June 27 Civic Veterans Parade. Instead of starting on 22nd Avenue and 60th Street in Uptown, the parade will step off from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.
“This change was already in the works due to scheduled road construction,” Kochman said. “That project is on hold, but because of the Uptown damage and rebuilding work, the parade won’t start there.”
Instead, the parade route takes Seventh Avenue south into the Downtown area, heading toward Library Park.
“We like having the parade go through the heart of Downtown,” Kochman said.
Her advice: Don’t watch the parade from Library Park — the parade ends there, on the south end of the park — if you enjoy hearing bands play.
“People might be disappointed if they’re sitting there,” Kochman explained. “It’s at the end of the parade, and the groups are getting ready to disband there.”
The parade itself will look a little different, too.
“There’s no KUSD summer band program this year,” Kochman said, “so there aren’t any local school marching bands in the parade, like Band of the Black Watch.”
Kochman did “get a call from a Lutheran school in Appleton with a marching band that wants to perform here, so we may have a couple marching bands. It will still be a great parade.”
Another change is the Celebrate America events on July 3 and 4, which will be staged along the harbor “where we did the Tall Ships in 2019,” Kochman said. Celebrate America features live music, food vendors and the Pier Pups diving into a swimming pool.
The carnival is back, too, and will set up July 2-4 in the parking lot across from the Jockey Factory store, 5500 Sixth Ave.
As for Kochman’s own summer plans, at this point, she says with a laugh, “I think I am going to attend everything. I won’t do that, of course, but it’s nice to have so many options.”
To help with your own summer planning, grab our Summer Fun Guide in today’s Kenosha News.