WATCH NOW: Kenosha gearing up for busy summer season

Kris Kochman has been very busy these past weeks.

And that’s a great thing for area residents.

As the City of Kenosha’s community relations liaison, Kochman has organized local activities since 2011, including the Civic Veterans Parade, Fourth of July fireworks show, outdoor concerts and events like the Fall Festival.

So far, for this summer, “We have 64 events through Labor Day — and applications for events are still coming in,” she said.

On the heels of a very quiet season in 2020 (when COVID-19 restrictions shut down almost everything) and a busier summer in 2021, Kochman is optimistic about 2022.

“We have some new events this season,” she said, listing the Pop-Up German Beer Garden at Celebration Place (June 16-18) and the Civil War Museum’s Living History Day (June 25) — “it’s outside, and I think they’ll be shooting off cannons” — and returning events like the Taste of Wisconsin Festival (July 28-30) and the Homecoming Car Show (July 26-30).

“For outdoor events, it feels like everything is going pretty much back to normal,” she said. “I’ve been getting a lot of phone calls from people interested in scheduling events.”

The city’s outdoor concert season will again feature longtime favorites — the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, “Tuesdays at The Shell,” Peanut Butter & Jam and Lincoln Park Live! — and “the Kids from Wisconsin are coming back to perform July 24 on the band shell in Pennoyer Park,” Kochman said. “They did a show on the band shell in 2021, too. It was a very hot day, but they still had a really good turnout.

“They are so impressive, with a lot of energy and talent. It’s a free show, which is such a gift to the community,”

Parade news

The biggest change for the city’s 2021 Civic Veterans Parade was the route. Instead of starting on 22nd Avenue and 60th Street in Uptown, the parade stepped off from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.

The new route returns this year, for the July 3 parade.

The parade marches south on Seventh Avenue into Downtown, heading toward Library Park.

“We had very positive feedback after the parade,” Kochman said. “It’s such a pretty area, going along Seventh Avenue and the harbor. I was surprised more people didn’t sit in Union Park, but maybe they will this year.”

Kochman was hoping to get 99 parade entries and, as of June 1, “we have 90 acts,” she said. “And some will still trickle in, even though we’re officially past the entry deadline.”

This year’s parade will again feature the KUSD summer marching bands, which were absent in 2021.

“The Band of the Black Watch and Rambler Band are both back,” Kochman said. “And the big news is that we got the Navy Band Great Lakes for the parade. They are difficult to get because they are in such high demand, and they like to spread the joy. This will be the band’s first visit to our parade in about six years.”

Also coming back on July 3 is the Lutheran Vanguard marching band, from a school in Appleton.

“They were one of the few bands performing last year and were in our parade,” Kochman said. “We’re happy to welcome them back.”

As for Kochman’s own summer plans, at this point, she says with a laugh, “I always think I am going to attend everything. I won’t do that, of course, but it’s nice to have so many options.”

Get out today

One of the first summer festivals is still going on today, in Kennedy Park.

The city’s Outta Sight Kite Flight, which started Saturday, continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the Lake Michigan lakefront.

“This is a really good, family friendly event,” Kochman said. “Scott Fisher, who organizes it, has been very loyal to us. He’s a busy guy, working at events like Summerfest and the State Fair and operating his stores in Milwaukee, but he always comes here for this.”

The Kenosha kite festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend, and Kochman credits Penny Haney, her predecessor with the city, for bringing the festival to Kenosha.

Fisher said Haney came to one of his kite events in Milwaukee “and told me she wanted to bring it to Kenosha,” he said. “Twenty years later, we’re still coming. And she comes to the festival some years, to check up on us and see how it’s going.”

As for why the kite festival is still thriving, Kochman chalks it up to a great location, free admission and a casual, happy atmosphere.

“People can pop in and come and go as they like,” she said. “Some people bring their own kites to fly, plus they enjoy seeing the giant octopus and whale kites.

“You can stay for an hour or stay the whole afternoon,” she added. “And there’s just something happy about kites flying in the sky.”

