Cody Weathersby is only 19 years old, but he’s already a grizzled veteran when it comes to holiday light shows.

He started helping his dad, Billy, putting up the family’s Christmas lights several years ago.

It’s kept growing from there and now includes a Halloween display coordinated to music.

“I grew up with this,” Cody Weathersby said, gesturing to the assorted lights, tombstones and ghosts that cover his family’s northside front yard at 1416 40th Ave. “I jumped in and helped out my dad, but now I’ve taken over and my dad helps me.”

A big change is the technology involved. Weathersby updated the show to LED Pixels, which allows him “to control each individual bulb in a light string.” (His dad laughs and says his own decorating skills extend to “plugging in lights. That’s it.”)

While the new technology allows Cody Weathersby to create more and more elaborate shows — this year’s edition contains 20 songs and runs about an hour before repeating — the reason he does it is simple: “I just love it each year when I’m up on the ladder and people walk by or drive by and say ‘thanks for doing this.’ That’s the best feeling.”

Once he dove into the new world of high-tech holiday decorating, Weathersby discovered an online community filled with helpers.

“A lot of the stuff we have comes from the community of people who do this,” he explained. “Someone will make something for their yard and, if it works well, they’ll start selling it to other people.”

He’s also turned to these experts for help.

“The technology can be very tricky,” Weathersby said. “I’ve gotten a lot of help from Facebook groups. You can connect with people from all over — I’ve gotten help from people in Australia.”

As for the programming itself, he uses free software called xLights.

After Halloween, Weathersby starts putting away the ghosts and pumpkins and pulling out candy canes and snowflakes. Luckily, he can reuse some items, like the towering tree of lights in the display. “We just change the colors from orange and purple to red and green.”

The light show runs through Halloween and will start early, at 4 p.m. Monday, during Kenosha’s trick-or-treating hours.

“That’s my favorite night for all this,” Weathersby said. “The kids all love to see the show. We’ll have outdoor speakers set up, so you can hear the music as you walk by.”

They also add a fog machine on Halloween. Because, why not?

Though the LED Pixel stuff is the latest in high-tech — it’s an array of LED lights all connected to an integrated control chip — a lot of the actual work is still done the old-fashioned way.

“I had to wire all the props by hand, setting in each light, which was very time consuming,” Weathersby said. (That’s why he started planning and working on this in January, “with strings of lights spread out all over the basement.”)

He’s also a busy college student at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Parkside, along with his jobs at Culver’s and as a ride unit supervisor at Six Flags Great America.

With Halloween just a few days away, Weathersby is already thinking about the 2023 show.

“We have about 5,000 lights right now, and we’ll try to add more. We try to make it bigger every year, until there’s no more room in the basement,” he said, laughing.