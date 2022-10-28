 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
TGIF FOR HOLIDAY DISPLAYS

WATCH NOW: Kenosha Halloween display goes high-tech

The Weathersby family lights up its front yard on Kenosha's northside.

Cody Weathersby is only 19 years old, but he’s already a grizzled veteran when it comes to holiday light shows.

He started helping his dad, Billy, putting up the family’s Christmas lights several years ago.

It’s kept growing from there and now includes a Halloween display coordinated to music.

“I grew up with this,” Cody Weathersby said, gesturing to the assorted lights, tombstones and ghosts that cover his family’s northside front yard at 1416 40th Ave. “I jumped in and helped out my dad, but now I’ve taken over and my dad helps me.”

A big change is the technology involved. Weathersby updated the show to LED Pixels, which allows him “to control each individual bulb in a light string.” (His dad laughs and says his own decorating skills extend to “plugging in lights. That’s it.”)

People are also reading…

While the new technology allows Cody Weathersby to create more and more elaborate shows — this year’s edition contains 20 songs and runs about an hour before repeating — the reason he does it is simple: “I just love it each year when I’m up on the ladder and people walk by or drive by and say ‘thanks for doing this.’ That’s the best feeling.”

Once he dove into the new world of high-tech holiday decorating, Weathersby discovered an online community filled with helpers.

“A lot of the stuff we have comes from the community of people who do this,” he explained. “Someone will make something for their yard and, if it works well, they’ll start selling it to other people.”

He’s also turned to these experts for help.

“The technology can be very tricky,” Weathersby said. “I’ve gotten a lot of help from Facebook groups. You can connect with people from all over — I’ve gotten help from people in Australia.”

As for the programming itself, he uses free software called xLights.

After Halloween, Weathersby starts putting away the ghosts and pumpkins and pulling out candy canes and snowflakes. Luckily, he can reuse some items, like the towering tree of lights in the display. “We just change the colors from orange and purple to red and green.”

The light show runs through Halloween and will start early, at 4 p.m. Monday, during Kenosha’s trick-or-treating hours.

“That’s my favorite night for all this,” Weathersby said. “The kids all love to see the show. We’ll have outdoor speakers set up, so you can hear the music as you walk by.”

They also add a fog machine on Halloween. Because, why not?

Though the LED Pixel stuff is the latest in high-tech — it’s an array of LED lights all connected to an integrated control chip — a lot of the actual work is still done the old-fashioned way.

“I had to wire all the props by hand, setting in each light, which was very time consuming,” Weathersby said. (That’s why he started planning and working on this in January, “with strings of lights spread out all over the basement.”)

He’s also a busy college student at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Parkside, along with his jobs at Culver’s and as a ride unit supervisor at Six Flags Great America.

With Halloween just a few days away, Weathersby is already thinking about the 2023 show.

“We have about 5,000 lights right now, and we’ll try to add more. We try to make it bigger every year, until there’s no more room in the basement,” he said, laughing.

+7 
Elizabeth Snyder

Snyder

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

Ready, set, lights!

What: The Weathersby family Halloween lights at 1416 40th Ave. 

When: The lights-and-music show runs 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday and 4 to 10 p.m. Monday.

Listen up: To hear the music, tune your car radio to 94.1 FM. On Halloween, starting at 4 p.m. during trick-or-treat, outdoor speakers will play the music, with no radio required.

What's next: On Nov. 1, Cody Weathersby will start taking down the Halloween decor ... and setting up for Christmas. Ho, ho, ho! 

A tribute to 'Karen'

There are so many cute, scary and sometimes silly Halloween displays to discover.

Rodrigo Gonzalez and Patricia Larson have a display at 7205 Pershing Blvd. featuring a graveyard and clown animatronics.

"We do the full display on Fridays and Saturdays from about noon to to 11 p.m.," Gonzalez said.

They like to change it up each year, and this year's display has a very clever twist. Featured among the items are two crosses: One with "RIP Karen" and the second "RIP the Manager," a playful riff on the whole "Karen" meme of woman who want to "speak to the manager."

Thanks for the laugh, and keep on spooking us.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert