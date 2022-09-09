WATCH NOW: Kenosha Ice cream shop trying to set world record

Scoops ice cream shop owner Julie Soldenwagner is an unabashed booster for Kenosha, and she’s hoping to help change the city’s image.

Naturally, it involves ice cream.

Scoops Julie Soldenwagner.jpg Scoops owner Julie Soldenwagner stands outside the Downtown Kenosha ice cream and sweets shop. “When you support us, you’re supporting three f…

On Oct. 1, Scoops will attempt to set a new world record for the World’s Largest Ice Cream Social by gathering 1,000 people. To sweeten the deal, the first thousand folks who show up will get a free dish of ice cream.

Scoops customers.jpg Scoops owner Julie Soldenwagner said people who come in to her ice cream shop are happy. That was the case Thursday for Warren Mitchell, left,…

“We’re really excited to do this,” Soldenwagner said while sitting outside Scoops Thursday morning. “Kenosha is known now for riots and burning down our own town, and we want to change that.”

Scoops ice cream shop Kenosha Scoops Ice Cream & Candy moved to its 5711 Eighth Ave. location in March 2017. “It’s been amazing,” said Scoops owner Julie Soldenwagner.

How bad is our image?

On a recent trip to Greece, Soldenwagner said when she told someone she lived in Kenosha, “he immediately said ‘oh, Kyle Rittenhouse and riots.’ That’s not our town, but social media gave that impression to the world.”

Setting a world record “can really help change our image,” she added. “People have been getting really excited about this event.”

Scoops candy toppings.jpg Candy toppings available at Scoops

The world record gathering is also “a fun way to get people to come Downtown after the busy summer season,” she said. “Fall is a slower time for us, but this should be really busy.”

Scoops coffee blend.jpg Scoops Ice Cream & Candy sells a special coffee blend from East View Coffee, made in Kenosha.

Soldenwagner already has the event organized: “We’ll have the ice cream already scooped to hand out, and we’ll gather everyone together. We have to be quick about this and get everyone — all thousand people — into the photograph.”

She’ll have plenty of help on hand for this event. As the mom of seven kids (all of whom have worked at Scoops off and on), “I’m hoping to have at least five of them here that day.”

Small business support

Soldenwagner and her husband, Carl, bought Scoops in 2015, when it was located at 5819 Sixth Ave.

Scoops rice krispy treats.jpg Rice Krispie treats are a big seller at Scoops Ice Cream & Candy.

“My older kids worked at the store, and we were afraid it would close if the owners ever wanted to sell it,” she explained. “So we told them we would buy it if they wanted out. That’s what happened.”

After losing their lease at the location, the Soldenwagners bought the building at 5711 Eighth Ave. and set about improving it, adding outdoor seating and lights, colorful signage and awnings.

“It’s been awesome here,” she said. “There’s more parking, and it’s more visible. We try to improve something each year, so we just had the patio surface redone.”

Soldenwagner might be an accidental ice cream entrepreneur, but it suits her perfectly.

“I love people, and 99% of the people who come in here are happy,” she said, while greeting customers as we chatted. “I also love dogs, and people bring their dogs here on the patio. We sell doggy frozen yogurt, which is very popular.”

As a small business owner, she likes to support other businesses like Scoops.

“We’re very family oriented,” she said. “When you support us, you’re supporting three family businesses. We get our ice cream from the Chocolate Shoppe, a family business in Madison, and our coffee from East View Coffee, right here in Kenosha.”

Soldenwagner also enjoys “teaching my kids — and our other employees — how customer service works. Everyone is greeted here. The customers are our focus.”

Brrrr!

When asked how an ice cream shop survives the winter months, Soldenwagner lists other items sold at Scoops: Homemade cookies, truffles and fudge, Rice Krispies treats and even frozen yogurt for dogs. From November through March, homemade soups are also sold (to-go only).

“We have our regular customers who come in all the time,” she said. “And we sell special winter items, like Christmas cookies and hot cocoa bombs.”

Soldenwagner also caters weddings and parties.

“People call and ask us if we can do something, and I tell them ‘sure, I’ll try,’” she said of special requests.

“I’m also very proud that we are handicapped accessible here, and we offer gluten-free and dairy-free products,” she added.

A Chicago native, Soldenwagner and her family moved here 21 years ago.

And she feels right at home.

“I love Kenosha,” she said. “It’s amazing here, and we want it to keep getting better.”