WATCH NOW: Kenosha is 'Cooler Near the Lake'

We already knew Kenosha is a cool place to live, work and play.
But now we have proof — in song form.
Tom Goss — a singer, songwriter and Kenosha native — penned the tune “Cooler Near the Lake” as a way to celebrate his hometown.
He also wants his song to help in the healing process after the protests and riots in August 2020.
“When the unrest happened in Kenosha,” he said, “like many, I spent my evenings nervously watching it unfold live on Facebook. It was such a hard thing to watch, and it seemed like the whole world was watching.
“I knew that folks were seeing Kenosha through the lens of a horrific series of events, but I couldn’t help think of my upbringing and all the positive experiences I have had in Kenosha throughout my life.”
Goss “picked up my guitar in hopes of speaking a different truth to the world.”
Just 45 minutes later, he had a song.
The music video, available on YouTube, shows familiar sights, including Simmons Island Beach, the iconic red lighthouse, crowds at Peanut Butter & Jam concerts, the Downtown streetcars, the Dinosaur Discovery Museum and a Kenosha Kingfish game.
The scenes move from summer to winter, with cross-country skiing, tubing and sledding.
Through it all, Goss sings “that’s the Kenosha that I know ... that’s the Kenosha that I love.”
The whole project is a work of love for Goss, who partnered with local tourism officials at Visit Kenosha for the video, which was released May 3.
The song features local folks singing on the chorus, done through iPhone voice memos, Goss said.
“I’d have folks listen to the song on headphones and sing into another phone through iPhone memos. They’d text me the a cappella voice memo and then we’d mix those voices into the song. To me, it was important to reflect a unified community.”
His goal “is to remind local residents and visitors alike about the wonderful things there are to enjoy in Kenosha,” he said.
Listening to his song, he hopes, leaves people “with a smile on their face and warmth in their heart.”
Goss moved to Los Angeles in 2015 but still comes home to visit.
“I spent a wonderful week in Kenosha in July of 2020,” he recalled. “We stayed at the Stella, and I took my husband on the tour of the basement, where I learned to swim. It was amazing to see how vibrant Downtown was. So full of life, love and optimism. That’s what I love about Kenosha, always looking toward the future.”
As for his own connection to home, Goss is “grateful to have been able to grow up in Kenosha. The kindness, community mindedness and work ethic I learned in my childhood has made my career, and joy for life, possible.”
Planting a seed
The Lorax isn’t here to speak for the trees, but luckily we have the Four Seasons Garden Club members.
The club celebrated Arbor Day on April 30 by planting a tree on the grounds of Curtis Strange Elementary School, 5414 49th Ave.
“We usually do this every year, but we had to skip 2020 because of the pandemic,” said club member Anne Bergquist. “Strange Elementary was on our schedule for last year, and the principal and teacher were so excited we were coming there.”
“Johnny Appleseed,” aka Victor Mitimoen, was on hand to plant the tree and talk to fourth grade students in Alison Iglehart’s class about the importance of trees.
“We planted an American hophornbeam tree, which is known as an ‘iron tree’ because it’s such a strong tree,” Bergquist said. The students chose the tree from a list of six, and Bergquist is pretty sure the funny name — hophornbeam — put it over the top.
“Swartz Nursery dug a hole, put the tree in the hole and left dirt to the side,” she said. “We have a nice little hill of dirt and have a bunch of shovels for the kids. The kids take turns scooping the dirt and putting it around the tree. Johnny Appleseed talks to the kids about how this is their tree and their responsibility — it’s a baby and has to grow.”
Bergquist, a retired teacher, said talking to young students “is so important. We talk about why trees are important to the environment. We’ve also planted trees at Hospice and other gardens in the city, but it’s especially fun to do with kids.”
As the Lorax himself would say, good job, kids, and remember: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
