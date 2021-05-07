WATCH NOW: Kenosha is 'Cooler Near the Lake'

As for his own connection to home, Goss is “grateful to have been able to grow up in Kenosha. The kindness, community mindedness and work ethic I learned in my childhood has made my career, and joy for life, possible.”

Planting a seed

The Lorax isn’t here to speak for the trees, but luckily we have the Four Seasons Garden Club members.

The club celebrated Arbor Day on April 30 by planting a tree on the grounds of Curtis Strange Elementary School, 5414 49th Ave.

“We usually do this every year, but we had to skip 2020 because of the pandemic,” said club member Anne Bergquist. “Strange Elementary was on our schedule for last year, and the principal and teacher were so excited we were coming there.”

“Johnny Appleseed,” aka Victor Mitimoen, was on hand to plant the tree and talk to fourth grade students in Alison Iglehart’s class about the importance of trees.

“We planted an American hophornbeam tree, which is known as an ‘iron tree’ because it’s such a strong tree,” Bergquist said. The students chose the tree from a list of six, and Bergquist is pretty sure the funny name — hophornbeam — put it over the top.