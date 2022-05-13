WATCH NOW: Kenosha Kingfish plan fun promotions for 2022 season

If this recent burst of summer weather has you thinking about baseball, you’re in good company.

Kenosha Kingfish President Steve Malliet and General Manager Ryne Goralski are busy getting our local team ready for Opening Day on May 30.

The Kingfish have new owners — Bill Fanning and Mike Zoellner purchased the team in March — but fans won’t notice any changes at the ballpark.

“Everything will be status quo this summer, with some nice additions,” Malliet said Monday afternoon in the team offices at Simmons Field.

Here’s what’s in store for Kenosha’s Northwoods League team in 2022:

Fun with Marz Timms: The comedian, who joined the Kingfish in 2021 as the team’s on-field personality, will be back, overseeing all the non-baseball action, from Toilet Bowl Races to helping lead “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Timms “can really entertain the crowd,” Malliet said. “Look for him to do even more this summer.”

More room to shop: The team’s store has been expanded — welcome news to those of us who have jostled for space while checking out the new merchandise — with more floor space, along with a new floor “and a fresh coat of paint,” Malliet said.

More netting: The nets, which provide protection for fans from incoming baseballs, have been extended on the first and third-base sides of the stadium. “If you bring a glove to the game and want to catch a ball, you can still sit out in the open if you want to,” Malliet said.

Malliet — who came to Kenosha in September of 2020 — has worked in the sport for almost 30 years and says “if you come to enough games, you’ll encounter baseballs. My cars have had dents from balls, and I’ve had some near-misses myself just standing on the sidewalk at a ballpark. The netting is a great safety thing.”

Expanded Fish Bowl and Tailgate area: In 2021, the team “moved the fence in closer in center field,” Goralski said. The new area, he said, offers a better view of the game and more room for fans to spread out. This season, that area will have an added tent and more guests, too, as the Tailgate Party area moves next to the Fish Bowl.

Previously, the Tailgate Party was set up near the southeast ballpark entrance, well away from the on-field action.

“It will be a true tailgating area this year,” Malliet said. “They’ll be able to hear the announcements and be part of the game.”

What’s cooking? “We have a new flat-top grill,” Malliet said, “which means we can offer more variety. Our new concessions person is working on adding more menu items.”

Other food changes include the ice cream booth, reclaiming its traditional spot; the return of the Taco Stand (every Tuesday is “Taco Tuesday” at the Kingfish this summer) and a new bar area on the third-base side of the stadium.

Kids Zone: A new “Bambino Bounce House” joins this area. The inflatable is based on the “Bambino” boat that anchors the team’s outfield and takes over for the retiring bright yellow King Elvis bounce house.

Bobbleheads: Those of us who eagerly look forward to the new Kingfish bobbleheads can rejoice! For the first time since 2020, there are new bobbleheads coming: Scuba Diver Elvis on July 23, Wisconsin Elvis (he’s wearing a Badgers sweater) on July 31 and Nurse Elvis on Aug. 6. I’m already clearing some space on my windowsill in the newsroom.

Heritage Nights: The team is hosting Hispanic Heritage Night (June 3), German Heritage Night (July 8), Irish Heritage Night (Jul 22) and Italian Heritage Night (Aug. 5). “Those nights will have special food and music — but the food is key,” Malliet said, adding, “if we can’t do good Italian food here, we’ll be in trouble.”

Pride Night: On June 23, the team hosts its first Pride Night, with a special rainbow hat. “We’ve never done it before, and it’s overdue,” Goralski said. “We always want to get new groups in here, from all demographics.”

Returning favorites: Popular promotions are back this season, including Harry Potter Night (June 11), with a special T-shirt and Storm Troopers at Simmons Field; Princess Night (June 19), with tiaras most welcome; “Stars Wars” Night (July 10); “The Office” Night (July 30), with a special T-shirt; and Superhero Night (Aug. 4), with a special T-shirt.

What else? Mascot Mania Night (July 24) will feature King Elvis, and “invitations are out” for area mascots including UW-Parkside’s Ranger Bear and the Milwaukee Brewers Racing Sausages. Strike Out Cancer Night (July 11) features a special T-shirt “and we will recognize cancer survivors,” Malliet said.

Overall, Malliet is looking forward to the team’s ninth season.

“A big key is the people here,” Malliet said, adding that Goralski is in his fifth season with the team — a long time in the ever-changing baseball industry.

“We’ve been building relationships with the community,” he added, “and that’s really special.”

