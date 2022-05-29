WATCH NOW: Kenosha Kingfish welcome ballpark dog Bubba

As the Kenosha Kingfish get ready to open the 2022 season on Monday, a lot of young ball players are at Simmons Field.

They’re working on pitching, hitting, catching ... and fetching?

Joining the team this year is Bubba, a 2-year-old Black Lab who’s been busy with his own form of spring training.

Mark Cassity, owner of Aktiv Dog, a dog-training business in Lake Geneva, has been working with Bubba for the past month.

“He’s such a happy dog,” Cassity said Wednesday, while Bubba ran to second base and stayed there, awaiting further instructions. “We’ve been working on finding the jobs that work best for Bubba — finding what he likes to do.”

As the team’s ballpark dog, Bubba will be at a handful of home games this summer — including Opening Day on Monday — greeting fans and posing for selfies. He also loves to fetch fly balls and is working on running the bases.

“He’s a very personable dog, who loves everyone,” Cassity said. “We don’t want to take away any of his personality. We’ve been working on finding a good balance for him.”

Cassity — who’s been training canines for 16 years — has experience training dogs for police work, therapy work in hospitals and even to detect explosives (in support of NATO forces in Afghanistan).

But this is the first time he’s worked with a ballpark dog.

“It’s one thing to get a dog to do something, but to do it in front of 2,000 people is something else” he said, as Bubba danced with joy in the outfield after fetching a ball.

“He’s an easy dog to work with,” Cassity added. “He’s motivated, has a good temperament, gets along well with other dogs and loves people.”

Bubba comes by his love for the sport naturally, since he’s growing up in a baseball home.

“He’s a part of the show here at Simmons Field, but he’s also my dog,” said Ryne Goralski, the team’s general manager. “We wanted to have Bubba here last year, but he was too young and immature. But now that he’s had training, he’s ready.”

Bubba will continue to work on his game, Goralski said, “and look for him to steal home plate in the 2023 season.”

Going to the dogs

The Kenosha Kingfish have added new meaning to the “dog days of summer” for 2022.

In addition to welcoming ballpark dog Bubba, the team is offering a “Puppy Pass” ticket package. It costs $40 and includes tickets — for you and your pup — to the team’s three Park in the Bark games: June 15, July 14 and Aug. 10.

The ticket package also includes a Kingfish leash, bandana and Frisbee; meet-and-greet with Kingfish players; and post-game field access. (A single game package is $20.)

“We’ve got a new emphasis this summer on pups,” said Kenosha Kingfish President Steve Malliet. “We’ve always had a Bark in the Park night, but now we’ve expanded it.”

“This will be a really fun promotion for our fans,” Goralski added. “What’s better than spending a night at the ballpark and having your dog with you?”

This venture might be part of what new Kingfish co-owner Bill Fanning — who purchased the team in March with Mike Zoellner — was referring to when he said this season’s ballpark experience “will be the same but better” for Kingfish fans.

Dogs and baseball.

Sounds like a winning combination, right, Bubba?

