WATCH NOW: Kenosha man overcomes decades of hardships to own home and find his American Dream

Parenting power

Of the things that have inspired Darnell most, he says becoming a parent tops the list. “Being a parent made me whole because I didn’t have that.”

“She’s been nothing but an inspiration to me,” he said. “I never want her to feel insecure in her life. I want her to have that security of having her own home, having a decent education, having a career — not a job but a career.”

As he conducted a tour of his new home recently, Darnell beamed. “This move (to Kenosha) has been nothing but a blessing to me and my daughter.”

But he doesn’t take his blessings for granted. “Being able to appreciate the nice things in life goes a long way,” he said.

Telling his story is also vital, he says. “Some people have their pride and don’t want to tell about their issues. That’s where having a little humility comes in, and being grateful instead of always wanting.”

As for his American Dream, he says, “I was able to buy this house and my daughter is getting an education in one of the most prestigious colleges in the state — and from all that adversity.