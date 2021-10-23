WATCH NOW: Kenosha man overcomes decades of hardships to own home and find his American Dream

If Darnell Jernigan knows anything, it’s that the American Dream isn’t just handed to you on a silver platter.
It takes humility, gratitude and hard work.
Marshaling all this and more, Jernigan, 64, has finally reached his dream of a secure job and a daughter enrolled in college. To complete the picture, he has recently become a first-time Kenosha homeowner.
“I have struggled in life, I have truly struggled. But I have never given up on myself,” he said in a recent interview.
Jernigan shared that his early life was one of abuse and neglect. “My life was ‘You’re never going to be anything; you’re never going to accomplish anything.’”
Born in Saginaw, Mich., he says he was “passed back and forth between family in Michigan and Waukegan, Ill. “My mom met somebody and I was in the way, so she gave me $20 and bus ticket and said, ‘Somebody’ll let you in.’”
He started working at 14 and at 17 he set off on his own. For the next 20-plus years he roamed the country, picking up jobs and learning trades: factory work in Michigan, home construction in Houston, cattle ranching in Wyoming.
“I learned how to work — from cleaning a bar for a half a chicken dinner to flipping burgers, washing cars and doing construction. It was about learning how to survive by being able and willing to learn.”
Taking the easy way wasn’t for Darnell.
“Sometimes I was homeless and hungry by my own design. I wanted to learn how to stand on my own. And I wanted to learn how to survive on my own — not through the welfare system but just through hard work,” he said.
He credits his grandparents for valuable lessons who told him, “‘If you don’t work, you don’t eat.’”
In his 40s he settled into a job with the Waukegan school district, reconnected with lifelong friend Linda Johnson and they had a daughter.
More adversity came in 2010 when Linda died, leaving him to raise 8-year-old Kyah.
To make a better life for Kyah, that same year Darnell moved to Kenosha.
He commuted to Waukegan for work until 2018 when he felt compelled to leave the job.
Although he had a pension from the school district, he wanted to do more for himself and Kyah. “I sat at home and gained 30 pounds and I didn’t think I needed to work anymore. Then I realized I needed to set an example for my daughter.”
Working for the DOD
In January 2020, Kyah, then helped her dad get moving again.
“He came to me and said, ‘I’m ready to start doing something,’” she said.
Kyah located a government jobs website and helped her dad apply to a maintenance position with the Department of Defense at Great Lakes Naval Station. “I wrote a really cool resume and a nice cover letter,” she said.
“The DOD actually called him, so we knew they really wanted him,” said Kyah.
Darnell began his job in May 2020 and within a year was made department lead. “Now I’m teaching others what to do,” he said.
Home sweet home
Things quickly began to fall into place for Darnell and Kyah. After having struggled with what Darnell terms “the nonsense” of apartment living for a decade, they began to look for a home of their own.
After seeing several properties he and Kyah discovered a restored 1923 home on 73rd Street just east of Sheridan Road. “I looked in the windows and I just knew it was ‘the one,’” he recalls.
A bidding war ensued, but Jernigan was determined to make the house his own. He offered over the asked price, then sweetened the deal by writing a letter directly to the owner.
“I just told our story,” he said.
Jernigan’s story and offer were accepted and on July 26 he closed on the house.
Kyah moved into the three-bedroom home with her dad, but in August moved back out again to live on campus at Carthage Colege which she began this semester.
Parenting power
Of the things that have inspired Darnell most, he says becoming a parent tops the list. “Being a parent made me whole because I didn’t have that.”
“She’s been nothing but an inspiration to me,” he said. “I never want her to feel insecure in her life. I want her to have that security of having her own home, having a decent education, having a career — not a job but a career.”
As he conducted a tour of his new home recently, Darnell beamed. “This move (to Kenosha) has been nothing but a blessing to me and my daughter.”
But he doesn’t take his blessings for granted. “Being able to appreciate the nice things in life goes a long way,” he said.
Telling his story is also vital, he says. “Some people have their pride and don’t want to tell about their issues. That’s where having a little humility comes in, and being grateful instead of always wanting.”
As for his American Dream, he says, “I was able to buy this house and my daughter is getting an education in one of the most prestigious colleges in the state — and from all that adversity.
“Anybody can have the American Dream — all you have to do is have to set an example for yourself. If you get up and really make an effort and try to accomplish something you really can. It’s just doing what’s right in this world.”