WATCH NOW: Kenosha mom gets keys to house during ceremony Saturday hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha

Chanier Grashen had trouble putting her emotions into words after being handed the keys to her brand new home from Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha volunteers Saturday morning.

Grashen worked with the local nonprofit over the last two years to help construct the house in the 5300 block of 17th Avenue for her with her 9-year-old daughter Geneah.

“It’s a wonderful program,” Grashen said. “I can’t event put it into words. It’s amazing.”

Grashen was surrounded by friends, family, volunteers and church members Saturday morning as she began moving into her new three-bedroom , two-bathroom home. James Nelson, a pastor at Great Lakes Church, gifted Grashen a new Bible.

Grashen encourages anyone in need of affordable housing to apply for a spot with Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha. Program clients spend about 250 hours working on Habitat homes in the area and receive a zero interest loan for their own home once it’s built and ready for move-in.

“It teaches you a lot. I feel like if everybody went through Habitat program there would probably be less foreclosures because they teach you a lot about how to manage your money with different budgeting classes,” Grashen said.

“I feel like I can build a house by myself,” she said. “I know a little bit about plumbing and how to fix cabinets. I’m not worried about anything breaking. I feel like I can do it all myself.”

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha treasurer and volunteer Greg Milligan said the organization has a selection process twice a year for new applicants. The organization then evaluates the applicants’ finances and level of need.

“We hold the mortgage, it’s 0% and we accrue for taxes and insurance as part of the mortgage payment every month,” he said. “It also helps upgrade neighborhoods. ... After we build a new house other people in the neighborhoods start fixing up their homes. It upgrades the whole neighborhood.”

Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors President Joyce Pavlina said the organization’s first home was constructed in 2014. She said there have been 12 new-builds and three home rehabilitations.

“It’s a very satisfying and uplifting feeling,” Pavlina said. (Grashen) really worked so hard and put in her hours. She really appreciates it.”

Amanda Kurt, a construction site supervisor with the faith-based organization, said a home can change lives.

“By helping and giving Chanier and the other homeowners a hand-up it can really change their lives,” Kurt said. “They’re building equity and she may have never had the opportunity to own a home. It feels good to help build her future.”

Grashen works at Festival Foods located at 3207 80th St. and the store helped welcome her to her new home by donating food for her new pantry.

