WATCH NOW: Kenosha native Adam Larson working as a national park ranger

As part of his duties at the park, Larson writes and presents videos about the park, along with developing educational activities and writing articles. (You can see one of his videos at www.nps.gov/hatu/learn/photosmultimedia/index.htm. Larson’s video is the seventh one in the list, which is about Jacob Jackson, who secretly delivered a message from Tubman to her brothers.)

Though Tubman lived more than 100 years ago, her life story still resonates today, Larson said.

“Her life was full of adversity but that didn’t stop her from achieving great things,” he explained. “Her time as a conductor on the Underground Railroad is enough to earn her a prominent place in American history, but when you learn about how she was a scout, spy and nurse in the Civil War where she led an armed raid that freed over 700 enslaved people, how she prolifically fundraised to support those in need, and about how she was a suffragette, it’s clear that she is in the highest caliber of American heroes and deserves to be honored as such.”

Larson notes that some visitors to the park leave learning valuable information about Tubman.

“Some visitors know a fair amount, while others think the Underground Railroad was a literal railroad and ask where the train tracks are,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.