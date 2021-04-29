WATCH NOW: Kenosha native Adam Larson working as a national park ranger

Adam Larson has always been interested in history.
Ancient history.
REALLY ancient history.
As in, dinosaurs.
So it’s a big change for the 2020 Carthage College graduate to be working as a park ranger at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park in Maryland.
As a young kid, he loved dinosaurs (who doesn’t?) and enjoyed history, even when it didn’t involve creatures with hard to pronounce names.
He went to LakeView Technology Academy for high school “where I studied engineering,” he said. “And casually coming across a sociology textbook in high school, I discovered the fantastic world of sociology, which I am still active in.”
Still, dinosaurs were calling his name.
“In eighth grade, I picked up a battered, used copy of the novel ‘Jurassic Park’ by Michael Crichton and that reminded me of the wonders of natural history,” he recalled.
At Carthage, he studied paleontology and even spent two summers interning at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center, learning how to dig for dinosaurs, prepare fossils for study and educate the public about science.
This summer, however, he’s talking to visitors about Tubman and her work with the Underground Railroad.
His journey from Kenosha to Maryland was one of timing.
“I had jobs lined up in Shanghai and Wyoming before graduating in May 2020,” he said, “and unsurprisingly those didn’t pan out, so I started looking at jobs in museums and state parks. I looked for jobs at state parks in all 50 states, and I got hired by the Maryland Park Service.”
As a seasonal park ranger, Larson is working on a 10-month contract that runs through August.
He spends his days at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, which functions as the visitor center for both a national historical park and a state park of the same name.
“It’s operated as a partnership between the National Park Service and the Maryland Park Service,” he explained.
“Our park preserves the memory of Harriet Tubman in the area she was born in, grew up in, was enslaved in and would return to repeatedly to lead friends and family to freedom,” he said. “The exhibits in the visitor center provide context for the many historical sites in the area as well as the landscape, which is largely unchanged since Tubman’s time, when she worked with her father in the forests hauling timber and learning the skills she would use on the Underground Railroad.”
A true American hero
As part of his duties at the park, Larson writes and presents videos about the park, along with developing educational activities and writing articles. (You can see one of his videos at www.nps.gov/hatu/learn/photosmultimedia/index.htm. Larson’s video is the seventh one in the list, which is about Jacob Jackson, who secretly delivered a message from Tubman to her brothers.)
Though Tubman lived more than 100 years ago, her life story still resonates today, Larson said.
“Her life was full of adversity but that didn’t stop her from achieving great things,” he explained. “Her time as a conductor on the Underground Railroad is enough to earn her a prominent place in American history, but when you learn about how she was a scout, spy and nurse in the Civil War where she led an armed raid that freed over 700 enslaved people, how she prolifically fundraised to support those in need, and about how she was a suffragette, it’s clear that she is in the highest caliber of American heroes and deserves to be honored as such.”
Larson notes that some visitors to the park leave learning valuable information about Tubman.
“Some visitors know a fair amount, while others think the Underground Railroad was a literal railroad and ask where the train tracks are,” he said.