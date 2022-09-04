 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kenosha native Chris Kollman sails into Vegas with 'yacht rock' group

Chris Kollman doesn’t own a yacht.

But that hasn’t stopped the Kenosha native from playing drums with the “yacht rock” band the Docksiders.

And now the Milwaukee-based group is heading to Las Vegas for a yearlong residency

So, what’s a nice kid from the northside of Kenosha doing in a yacht rock group?

As he explains, Kevin Sucher — the three-time Grammy nominee who is the owner/manager/singer for the band — formed The Docksiders in 2017.

Before that, Kollman — who had played plenty of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Ted Nugent, Cheap Trick, Aerosmith and Rush tunes in various bands — had no idea what this softer “yacht rock” is, but he enjoys “the smoothness of the music — the grease, the grooves — and the variety of them. All of that makes playing this music a lot of fun.”

Tony Orlando helps out

The Las Vegas job came about after the group recorded songs in their “Studio Sessions” (which can be found on YouTube).

One of the songs the group recorded is “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” a massive hit in 1973 for Tony Orlando and Dawn.

One of the songwriters, L. Russell Brown, “heard our version somewhere and played it for Tony Orlando, and they both got in touch with Kevin (Sucher) and struck up a friendship,” Kollman said. “Tony came to Milwaukee last January and performed four of his songs with us at the Pabst Theater, which was a lot of fun. He loves the band and helped connect us with people in Vegas. And that’s how it all started.”

Vegas, baby!

The band’s Rio Casino residency starts at one year, broken down into 40 working weeks, with 12 weeks off, broken up sporadically.

During that time off, the band “will be going to other cities to perform, as we are doing now,” said Kollman, talking from Colorado where the band just wrapped up some shows. “We’ll play private events and, of course, will have some time off and time to spend with family.”

While in Vegas, the band members get a monthly allotment for living expenses, “which we can use where and how we want,” Kollman explained. “Four of us in the band decided to live together and will be residing at a furnished Airbnb, going month to month for a year.”

The Docksiders will be making their Las Vegas performing debut on Sept. 8 — and so will Kollman.

His first trip to the desert gambling and entertainment mecca will be as a working musician.

And he couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s exciting to play in the Entertainment Capital of the World, or at least one of them,” Kollman said. “Even though I haven’t been there, I know there’s a lot going on. It’s exciting to be able to perform there and meet whomever I’m going to meet.”

Playing in Vegas also means his family, including his girlfriend, Terri, are making plans for visits.

“Unlike me, many of my family and friends have been to Vegas and love it,” he said. “Some haven’t been there in a while, so now they have a new reason to go.”

Yacht rock hits

At their shows, “we do our best to hit the staples of yacht rock and play what people want to hear,” Kollman said.

“People really love hearing the Michael McDonald songs, the Christopher Cross songs, Toto, Steely Dan, the songs ‘Escape — the Pina Colada song,’ ‘Baby Come Back’ and ‘Biggest Part of Me’ are all popular.”

As for why the cool, soothing sound of yacht rock is so popular, Kollman said some of it has to do with nostalgia.

“Because we all know the songs, it brings us back to that time. We remember the good times and when we were younger,” he said. “The people at the shows always have smiles on their faces. It’s feel-good music.”

Life on (and off) the road

While performing with the Docksiders, Kollman still keeps his “day job,” which he can do remotely.

“I work for Northwestern Mutual in IT as a software engineer,” he said. “Thankfully, they’re aware of what I do and are supportive. My mangers love the band and have either been to a show or are making plans to come, and they are allowing me to continue working remotely.”

The toughest part about touring with the band “is leaving loved ones and not being around for day-to-day life with Terri and my daughters, Casey and Jamie. Thankfully, they are in college and doing great.”

His overall goal — even after decades as a musician — is always “to become better as a drummer. Now that I’ll be performing more regularly, I’m hoping that’ll help. I’m looking forward to seeing what doors this will open and see what it will bring.”

“I have always had a desire to play the large amphitheaters and arenas,” he said. “There’s something about those large shows that’s so exciting to me. There’s always such a cool energy, especially when the lights go down, and that moment before the first notes. So cool.”

While joking about hitting the big time, Kollman said even with all the band’s success, he’s not looking to become a yacht guy in his free time.

“I’ve always heard is better to know someone who has a yacht rather than own one yourself.” (Spoken like a practical Kenosha kid.)

Las Vegas bound!

The Docksiders — featuring Kenosha native Chris Kollman on drums — will start a yearlong residency this week at the Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The band will "drop anchor" at The Duomo inside the Rio. The 300-seat music venue opened in June and also features a "fast casual" Italian food area.

The band plays "yacht rock," described as "your favorite soft rock songs of the '70s and '80s." 

Or, as the band says: "Picture this: It’s 1981, you’re cruising the Atlantic shores of the Hamptons with friends. Bikinis are fluorescent, polo collars are popped, and boat shoes are rocked sockless. In the background, your booming sound system is playing the soft-rock sounds of Michael McDonald, Olivia Newton-John, Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross and Air Supply.

"Playing hit after hit, The Docksiders have made a splash, entertaining hundreds of thousands of yacht rock fans for years. Are you ready to rock the boat?"

A musical journey

Growing up on Kenosha's northside (full disclosure: living next door to my family), Chris Kollman "always knew I wanted to play the drums."

His mother, Frances, "asked around about who to take lessons from and was referred to Manny Mitka — who many (if not all) Kenosha drummers studied with. But he told my mom to start me with piano lessons, which I did in the second grade. The piano gave me a great foundation to learn music and the basics."

In the fifth grade, Chris, like so many of us, started in the Kenosha Unified School District's music program, eventually graduating from Washington Jr. High School and Bradford High School.

He played all through school — while taking lessons from Mitka — and post-high school, "I played in bands around town and, while attending UW-Parkside, played in the Wind Ensemble."

Groups he played in include Paradox — "We started in junior high and just played a reunion show at 58 Below last Thanksgiving. What a blast that was!" — a band called St. Helens, which played all-original tunes, and veteran Kenosha rockers Boys and Toys. Chris played with his brother, Steve, in that group "and Jon Ianni. B&T still perform today, and I'll do a show with them from time to time."

In the early 1990s, Chris moved to Minneapolis "to attend a trade school called Music Tech (now defunct) and met a lot of great people and musicians up there."

He returned to Wisconsin, to nearby Muskego, in early 2003 and — after a short break — he was back to playing in bands again.

The music world is a small one, and performing with these area bands brought him into contact with Kevin Sucher, who eventually put together the Docksiders.

And now they're all headed to Las Vegas.

Band of brothers

It's not surprising that Chris Kollman is still drumming after all these years.

Not when you consider he grew up with an older brother, Steve, who was also a talented musician.

"I always knew I wanted to play the drums, from as far back as I can remember," Chris said. "I don't know where or how that started — had to do with Steve, I'm sure."

The two brothers — Chris on drums, Steve on guitar — had musical connections that continue to resonate today, almost three years after Steve's death.

Highlights include a 1990 Battle of the Bands victory at Carthage College, when Steve and Chris and Jon Ianni (on bass) not only rocked the stage, but locked up a Summerfest appearance, too. The three went on to form Boys and Toys, which is still performing.

Years later, Chris answered an ad for a band called The Heroes and got the gig.

That band was formed by Kevin Sucher and his wife, Erin. As they got to know each other, Chris discovered Kevin had worked with Steve Kollman at Music Center in Kenosha.

"So funny, how paths cross," Chris said. "It's possible I had met him years earlier, but I didn't 'know' him at the time."

Now Chris is heading to Las Vegas with Sucher and the other members of The Docksiders.

His older brother had a hand in that, too, Chris said.

"When Steve passed away, I told myself that if I get an opportunity to do something, I have to take it, try it." 

