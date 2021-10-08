WATCH NOW: Kenosha native running famed marathon at age 78

She was able to enter the marathon as part of a 16-member charity team.

“I’m what they call a charity runner,” Ostlund explained. She agreed to raise $10,000 (including $1,000 contributed by herself and her family) for Community Rowing Inc.

“They have rowing programs for people with disabilities and for kids, to give them the experience of being on a team,” Ostlund said. “I have a friend who had breast cancer, and being on a rowing team with other cancer survivors really helped her. It’s a worthwhile group, so I was happy to raise money for them.”

Ostlund will run with her son, but she “hopes he runs his own race. He’s faster than I am, and he doesn’t have to stay with me.”

Her husband, Frederick Taylor, has run the Boston Marathon twice, in 2010 and 2016, with Ostlund there to support him.

“He told me not to worry about the course,” she said. “People complain about Heartbreak Hill in Boston, but he said it’s nothing compared to the hills we have here in Austin.”

A social runner

No matter how her race goes on Monday, Ostlund will enjoy the experience.

For her, running is a fun activity that also keeps her in shape.