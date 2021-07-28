WATCH NOW: Kenosha News co-hosts county job fair Wednesday at Parkway Chateau

Spirits were up at the Kenosha County Job Fair, co-hosted by the Kenosha News, and employers said they were optimistic about the event’s turnout Wednesday afternoon at the Parkway Chateau.

The event was held from 1 to 4 p.m. and offered residents a chance to meet with representatives from over 75 companies hiring for jobs ranging from administrative workers to food services to truck drivers, and more.

Kelly Wells, representing the Kenosha News at the event, said the goal of the fair was to “match employers with qualified candidates.”

“It’s a good opportunity for employers,” Wells said. “It offers a platform to help them fill their open positions.”

In past years, the event drew as many as 500 people. Galen Horton of Southeastern Works said the initial turnout seemed better than a similar event held last week in Racine.

“This one had a good start,” Horton said. “We definitely want to leave an impact on people.”

Bobby Nash of Equus said the market for employees was competitive.

“The energy is high, employers are hungry for workers,” Nash said.