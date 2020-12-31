WATCH NOW: Kenosha News Person of the Year 2020: Dr. Jen Freiheit

On Dec. 2, 2019, when Jen Freiheit began her job as public health officer for Kenosha County, she envisioned helping gently guide the Kenosha County Division of Health in new directions.
Never could she have imagined that she would be leading the county through a global pandemic.
“In public health we’re not used to being in the spotlight,” she said in a recent interview at her office at the Kenosha County Job Center.
“My plan was to listen for the first 90 days,” she said. “I had notebooks full of notes and was ready to assemble them into the roadmap … and then COVID and everything else fell off the table.”
The result was her “pivot” to respond to ever-changing data about the coronavirus and to get in front of public sentiment regarding state and federal guidelines and protocols.
But rise to the light she did, with a laser focus on preparation, planning and public health education that has helped Freiheit guide Kenosha County through the pandemic toward a healthy future.
For her efforts and dedication, Freiheit, was nominated for and awarded Kenosha News Person of the Year 2020.
Being preparedNot unlike a good Girl Scout, Freiheit’s motto is: Be prepared.
“I came to the (Kenosha) job well prepared for a pandemic — just didn’t expect it all to happen in my first year,” she said.
Freiheit’s road to Kenosha and the office of Kenosha County public health officer began just after 9-11 when she joined the State Health Department as the emergency preparedness educator.
But Freiheit’s heart was to make an impact on the local level. So, in 2003, she took a position as a regional coordinator, working with 14 local health departments in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.
In 2009 Freiheit went to school for a doctorate degree in administrative leadership at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, writing her dissertation on the topic of public health.
While working on her studies, she “kept her toe in public health” by forming Bay View Advanced Management LLC, acting as a consultant for local municipal health departments and agencies including police departments and fire departments.
In October 2018 she worked for the Milwaukee Health Department starting as health operations administrator and serving three months as chief deputy commissioner.
Joining the Kenosha County Division of Health last December, Freiheit followed director Cynthia Johnson who retired in August 2019 after 31 years with the department.
A lightbulb momentCuriously, public health wasn’t Freiheit’s first choice when she was an undergraduate studying health education at Illinois State University. She says she had wanted to become an environmental scientist, but had difficulties with the science part, chemistry to be specific.
When asked by a counselor what she wanted to do, Freiheit replied, “I want to help the environment, I want to help people.” The counselor suggested she consider doing public education in the field of public health.
“It was literally like a light bulb went off,” Freiheit said. “I thought, ‘That’s what I’m supposed to be doing. I know my path!’”
After she chose public health, she pursued it with a masters degree in wellness management, which included topics like the business and economics of public health.
“I wanted to help people but not from the clinical side; I wasn’t going to be a doctor or a nurse,” Freiheit said.
The right communityFor Freiheit, finding the right community in which to practice public health was critical.
Kenosha turned out to be that community, she said.
“I wanted a community that was big enough, that had resources and community partners, but small enough for me to make a difference, an impact,” she said.
“When I heard about the opening in Kenosha County, it was another light bulb moment. I knew, that’s the community. That’s the community that will match with my talents and my background; where we can actually make a difference.”
A learning experienceFreiheit’s first 90 days on the job were about acclimating to her role and the operations of the health department. “I spent an enormous amount of time just listening and learning and getting a feel for the needs of the community and the health department.”
Among those needs was a roadmap for the way forward, she said.
But the roadmap turned into a battlefield as the pandemic ramped up. “We had to modify on the fly because so much was unknown about its contagion rate and incubation period.”
Challenges and opportunities
Challenges to the health department have included keeping abreast of scientific data, informing Kenosha ounty residents about health and safety protocols and overseeing contact tracing.
Among the most challenging aspects, however, have been things no one could foresee.
“Since 9-11 public health has had 18 years to plan for a pandemic like this; however, nowhere in those plans were we prepared for how political and ugly this would get,” Freiheit explained.
Another surprise has been a double-edged sword of public engagement with health issues.
“Now everyone is a public health expert,” Freiheit said.
“In some ways that’s wonderful because the public is now speaking our language. Everyone knows what isolating and quarantining is now, everybody understands social distancing and hand washing. All of our usual health protocol tools, everyone in the world knows now.
“On the other hand, we have been presented with the challenges of COVID fatigue, disbelief and fake news.”
Another challenge has been response to the health department’s COVID investigators charged with contact tracing, she said. Animosity has been expressed by about 20-45 percent of those contacted, she said.
“Investigators get yelled at and hung up on, sworn at, but they are amazing at staying positive and de-escalating the situation,” she said.
Whatever is presented to Freiheit and the department, she pledges, “We are still going to do our job and protect the community and do it well.”
Rewarding partnerships
Freiheit says that what has made her work most rewarding are the community partnerships forged during this time. “Discovering how much (local organizations) work together and collaborate was beyond my expectations.”
The advent of COVID, “slammed (these partnerships) fast forward,” she said. “I have made amazing (community) partnerships that would have taken five years in a normal time.”
“Strong, good, partnerships and good collaborations” include those between emergency medical services and the health department, the fire department and the health department, Brookside Care Center and the health department,” she said.
She also emphasized strong relationships between the health department and city and county political leadership and community partners aligned to address racism.
Regrets very little
Perhaps the only thing that Freiheit wishes she had done differently this year was not pushing for mask-wearing sooner.
“Early on national advice was ‘don’t wear masks’ but my gut said ‘This is wrong — we should be wearing masks.’ I kick myself for not going against the grain and ensuring that people were wearing masks,” she explained.
She acknowledges that public compliance might not have been there but says, “It bothers me thinking about how many more people we could have helped and saved had we worn masks much earlier.”
Hopes for the future
Asked about her short- and long-term goals, Freiheit quickly responded, “My team and I want to eradicate the pandemic, so vaccination is the name of the game.”
“We would love to see Kenosha County reach our herd immunity faster than anybody else. I would love Kenosha County to be the first to remove our masks and get back to our summer fun and have the rest of the world wondering, ‘What did they do that they’re already at herd immunity?’”
Long-range, she says, the health department wants to get to work on health equity for the Kenosha community. “In public health we are in a unique position to affect social equity and everybody here is very eager.”
A team effort
Freiheit credits the entire health department for successes made so far.
“As a team, the health department has been so nimble and so flexible,” she said. “It has been beyond extreme but we are constantly pivoting, changing, improving and adjusting.”
“This (recognition) is not not about me — it’s about them — and they aren’t even in the office. We’re managing a 100-year pandemic from our couches. And we’re doing it really well.”
The one thing she hopes the public takes away from these times is new community appreciation for the public health department.
“Public health is usually there in the background. We’re there when you need us but we’re behind the scenes. Public health is like a light switch — when you turn it on that’s when you expect it to work.
“Our staff are working seven days a week, 12 hours days. They are exhausted but because they are called to serve they are serving, and on a level I hope the public realizes,” Freiheit said.
“It’s easy to see when other agencies, like hospitals or fire departments are overwhelmed and then get more help. But in public health we don’t have a cavalry, we don’t have anyone to come help us, so teamwork is what we rely on.,” she added.
Beyond the workload and the stresses, Freiheit is proud of the accomplishments of the public health department: “We can say, ‘Wow, we actually made a difference today — we can actually see that the work that we’ve done is working.’”