WATCH NOW: Kenosha Opera Festival features events kicking off this weekend

Nicholas Huff and Kaila Bingen — who teamed up to launch the Kenosha Opera Festival in the fall of 2019 — are hosting a new season of opera events, from appearances at a local brewery to a full-scale production of “The Barber of Seville.”

And here’s a fun twist this season: Members of the public have the chance to “go behind the scenes” and learn about how opera singers do what they do.

“This is the first chance for the public to get an insider look at the vocal training experience,” Bingen said of the masterclass, starting 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

The class, taught by a guest artist from an opera company in Miami, “will show people everything that goes into the performance,” Bingen added. “There’s more to opera than just singing. There’s also history and language and athleticism.”

Professional opera singers, Huff said, “make it look so easy when they’re on stage — and it’s not at all. There’s a lot of training involved.”

In the masterclass, students of the Kenosha Opera Festival will perform songs for the instructor.

“The performance will be good,” Bingen said. “But the audience members will see how, after working on it for 20 minutes and tweaking it, the growth in the performance is amazing. You’ll see the full range of what’s possible in performing opera.”

Opera on the road

Huff and Bingen are on a mission to bring opera to the masses.

And if that means adding beer, so be it!

The two Carthage College graduates are bringing their opera troupe to the public this month:

Saturday, July 9: Members of the opera company’s fellowship program will perform the national anthem at the Kenosha Kingfish game — complete with harmony parts

Saturdays, July 9 and 16: The troupe will do “pop-up” opera performances at the Kenosha HarborMarket. In addition to performing, troupe members will also be giving out a promo code for 15% off tickets to “The Barber of Seville” opera, July 29 and 31 and Aug. 4 and 6 at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20: Troupe members will perform during an informal gathering at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. “I’m super pumped about this event,” Bingen said. It’s one of my favorite things that we do.”

A similar 2021 event “was super popular and had a great turnout,” Huff said. It features opera snippets and musical theater songs, plus easy access to the bar. It’s free to attend and open to everyone. It’s a fun, casual show.”

The event, Bingen said, “will feel like a party. Everyone should feel free to let loose and laugh a lot.”

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26: The opera troupe will sing the national anthem to open the bike races at the Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road