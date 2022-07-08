WATCH NOW: Kenosha Opera Festival features events kicking off this weekend

Nicholas Huff and Kaila Bingen — who teamed up to launch the Kenosha Opera Festival in the fall of 2019 — are hosting a new season of opera events, from appearances at a local brewery to a full-scale production of “The Barber of Seville.”
And here’s a fun twist this season: Members of the public have the chance to “go behind the scenes” and learn about how opera singers do what they do.
“This is the first chance for the public to get an insider look at the vocal training experience,” Bingen said of the masterclass, starting 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rhode Center for the Arts.
The class, taught by a guest artist from an opera company in Miami, “will show people everything that goes into the performance,” Bingen added. “There’s more to opera than just singing. There’s also history and language and athleticism.”
Professional opera singers, Huff said, “make it look so easy when they’re on stage — and it’s not at all. There’s a lot of training involved.”
In the masterclass, students of the Kenosha Opera Festival will perform songs for the instructor.
“The performance will be good,” Bingen said. “But the audience members will see how, after working on it for 20 minutes and tweaking it, the growth in the performance is amazing. You’ll see the full range of what’s possible in performing opera.”
Opera on the road
Huff and Bingen are on a mission to bring opera to the masses.
And if that means adding beer, so be it!
The two Carthage College graduates are bringing their opera troupe to the public this month:
Saturday, July 9: Members of the opera company’s fellowship program will perform the national anthem at the Kenosha Kingfish game — complete with harmony parts Saturdays, July 9 and 16: The troupe will do “pop-up” opera performances at the Kenosha HarborMarket. In addition to performing, troupe members will also be giving out a promo code for 15% off tickets to “The Barber of Seville” opera, July 29 and 31 and Aug. 4 and 6 at the Rhode Center for the Arts. 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20: Troupe members will perform during an informal gathering at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. “I’m super pumped about this event,” Bingen said. It’s one of my favorite things that we do.”
A similar 2021 event “was super popular and had a great turnout,” Huff said. It features opera snippets and musical theater songs, plus easy access to the bar. It’s free to attend and open to everyone. It’s a fun, casual show.”
The event, Bingen said, “will feel like a party. Everyone should feel free to let loose and laugh a lot.”
7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26: The opera troupe will sing the national anthem to open the bike races at the Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road
Most popular girl names in the '70s in Wisconsin
Most popular girl names in the 70s in Wisconsin
While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.
Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.
