WATCH NOW: Kenosha Opera Festival hosting recital, performance

The Kenosha Opera Festival, which launched in the fall of 2019 and saw its first events shift to a “virtual” format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has two public events slated.

Up first is a recital Saturday night at First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St.

The concert features two Chicago-based singers, Dorian McCall and Katherine Dalin, along with opera company members.

McCall and Dalin are also principal performers in “La Fille du Regiment.” The comic French opera by Gaetano Donizetti will be performed Aug. 6 and 7 at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

Nicholas Huff and Kaila Bingen teamed up to create the Kenosha Opera Festival as a way to bring opera out from behind its “stuffy” image.

“The recital features a fantastic set list,” Bingen said. “And the church is a wonderful setting for the concert.”

As for the upcoming opera, Huff said it features “a very fun, very charming story. We wanted to stage a good choice for someone’s first opera, and this is it.”

“La Fille du Regiment” is about a regiment that finds a young orphaned girl and adopts her. Years later, she falls in love and wants to marry but must get permission from her “fathers.”