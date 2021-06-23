WATCH NOW: Kenosha parade has new route (and candy)

“We like having the parade go through the heart of Downtown,” Kochman said.

Her advice: Don’t watch the parade from Library Park — the parade ends there, on the west side of the park — if you enjoy hearing bands play. “People might be disappointed if they’re sitting there,” Kochman explained. “It’s at the end of the parade, and the groups are getting ready to disband there.”

Two city parks are along the route — Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave., and Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. — offering great viewing options. Also, the parade will only take up the southbound lane of Seventh Avenue, so parade watchers can set up chairs and blankets on the avenue's median, too.

"There are a lot of good spots for watching the parade," Kochman said. "I think it will fill up nicely, with neighbors along the route lining the streets and people gathering in the parks and at the harbor and in Downtown."

Candy!

Also new this year: Parade participants are allowed to hand out — but not toss — candy to spectators along the parade route.

The City Council approved this change to a city ordinance on Monday, Kochman siad.