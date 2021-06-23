 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kenosha parade has new route (and candy)
TGIF for our Kenosha celebration

The 2021 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade has a new route, starting from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue, heading south on Seventh Avenue through the heart of Downtown.

Are you ready to cheer on floats, marching bands, local pageant queens — and a city bus?

If you answered yes, you’re all set for Sunday’s Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade.

The biggest news about this year’s parade is that it's happening.

After 2020's parade was canceled due to COVID-19 — and the 2019 parade was largely rained out — organizer Kris Kochman is looking forward to a fun event (with no rain spoiling the party).

"This will be our first full-on parade since 2018," said Kochman, the city’s community relations liaison person. "The 2019 storm rained out a lot of the acts and bands, though the Kenosha Pops Band kept playing, as did Band of the Black Watch, but we're hoping for good weather on Sunday."

New route

The biggest change this year, of course, is the parade's new route.

Instead of starting on 22nd Avenue and 60th Street in Uptown, the parade will step off from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.

“This change was already in the works due to scheduled road construction,” Kochman said. “That project is on hold, but because of the Uptown damage and rebuilding work, the parade won’t start there.”

Instead, the parade route takes Seventh Avenue south into the Downtown area, heading toward Library Park.

“We like having the parade go through the heart of Downtown,” Kochman said.

Her advice: Don’t watch the parade from Library Park — the parade ends there, on the west side of the park — if you enjoy hearing bands play. “People might be disappointed if they’re sitting there,” Kochman explained. “It’s at the end of the parade, and the groups are getting ready to disband there.”

Two city parks are along the route — Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave., and Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. — offering great viewing options. Also, the parade will only take up the southbound lane of Seventh Avenue, so parade watchers can set up chairs and blankets on the avenue's median, too.

"There are a lot of good spots for watching the parade," Kochman said. "I think it will fill up nicely, with neighbors along the route lining the streets and people gathering in the parks and at the harbor and in Downtown."

Candy!

Also new this year: Parade participants are allowed to hand out — but not toss — candy to spectators along the parade route.

The City Council approved this change to a city ordinance on Monday, Kochman siad.

"People have asked about this for years," she said, "and other parades hand out candy."

Because the change happened so close to the parade date, however, Kochman cautions that this year's event may not be a candy-filled extravaganza.

"I sent a message out right away to all parade participants that they can hand out candy, but it will probably catch on more in 2022," she predicts.

Bikes!

The community bike parade — a new addition in 2015 — is back for more fun on two wheels.

All ages are welcome to participate, but you must be able to ride two miles without stopping.

To join the fun, simply show up by 12:30 p.m. Sunday (on a bicycle) at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. Note: No walking/jogging is allowed in the bike parade.

"The nice thing is, people can decide at the last minute to participate," Kochman said. "There's no signup required; you just show up on Sunday."

Parade highlights

  • Pre-parade group: American Legion Riders (District 1), VFW Post 1865 riders, the Community Bike Parade, American Legion Post 21 Color Guard and those fire and police department vehicles. Also in the “pre-parade” — which is actually the start of the parade — are classic cars from local car clubs and the Kenosha History Center.
  • First Division: The Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin marching band leads off this division. Marching bands are in short supply this summer, due to COVID-19, so make sure to cheer them on! You can also wave to Miss Kenosha Alex Daher and the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans. The parade's theme is “A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote,” and this Division features Kenosha Women Marching for the Vote and a float from the Danish Sisterhood of America depicting "Women and their Bicycles." (Bicycles represented freedom for women, allowing them to travel to jobs and other places.) Also in this division is local band Lunde — a rock group, not a marching band. A crowd favorite, the Jesse White Tumbling Team, wraps up the First Division.
  • Second Division: This is the division you want to watch for. And I’m not just saying that because this is where you’ll find me in the parade Sunday, riding with the rest of the Kenosha Pops Concert Band and playing polkas and marches (though that is a good reason). This is also the division featuring the Navy Club of Kenosha Ship No. 40, the Bradford High School Cheerleading Team's float, the band Auto-American and Miss Bristol Haley Gorsuch.
  • Third Division: You can sing along with The Greasers on their float and the band Vertigo, marvel at the precision of the Elite Striders Drill Team and feel a chill run up your spin from Dr. Destruction's Crimson Theatre.
  • Fourth Division: Marching band fans, this one's for you: the River City Rhythm drum and bugle corps from Anoka, Minn., joins our local parade. We're also hoping to see some adorable critters with the Care Animal Hospital entry. And bringing up the rear: a city bus!

Don't rain on our parade

Of course, the most important thing on any parade day is the weather. There is a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms Sunday, but hopefully the skies will stay clear.

"I never worry about rain," Kochman said, "because there's nothing we can do about the weather. We've cut it close a few times and got drenched in 2019, but the parade still continued that year. People were still watching, too; they probably figured 'we're wet anyway, so we may as well stay.'

"I'm hoping for perfect parade weather: Moderate temperatures and no rain."

Elizabeth Snyder

Snyder

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com, or call her at 262-656-6271.

If you go

What: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, featuring 80-plus acts 

When: Starts 1 p.m. Sunday (June 27)

Parade route: The parade route takes a new path this year, beginning on Seventh Avenue at Washington Road, then heading south on Seventh Avenue, turning onto Sixth Avenue to travel through Downtown. The parade ends on the west side of Library Park. Parade announcers and a reviewing stand are located along Sixth Avenue at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St., and across the street in Navy Memorial Park.

Theme: “A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote” 

Honorees: Hometown Hero 2019 Dennis Warren and Hometown Hero 2020 Pamela Mundling

Float contest: Eleven floats will compete for Best in Show. There are also first-, second- and third-place ribbons in categories including Artistic Excellence, Patriotism, Hometown Pride, Spirit/Energy and Best Use of Theme. Float judges are Kevin Poirier and Clara-lin Tappa.

Marshals: Ald. Anthony Kennedy (Pre-Parade); Michelle Nelson and Melissa Ballard (Division 1); Emma Reed, Tony Darre, Nora Krystowiak, and Ryann Robinson (Division 2); Ann Wilson, Curt Wilson, Rollin Pizzala and Evelyn Pizzala (Division 3); Samantha Schuirmann and Thomas Kochman (Division 4)

For more parade information: Visit www.kenosha.org

Sponsors: The parade is organized by the city of Kenosha. Snap-on is the lead sponsor. Kenosha County also supports the parade, along with division sponsors Kenosha Kingfish, Jockey International, Festival Foods and First American Bank.

Parade lineup

Pre-Parade

Marshal: Anthony Kennedy

1. American Legion Riders – District 1

2. VFW Riders Post 1865

3. Community Bike Parade

4. American Legion Post 21 Color Guard

5. Kenosha Police Department

6. Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran

7. Kenosha Fire Department

8. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

9. Multi-jurisdictional Motor Corps

10. Scout Leaders Rescue

11. McDevitt’s Towing and Repair

12. Kenosha History Center Classic Cars

13. Jensen Towing

14. Midwest Armor Museum

Division 1, sponsored by Kenosha Kingfish

Marshals: Michelle Nelson and Melissa Ballard

BANNERS:

Snap-on Banner

Division 1 Banner

Kenosha Kingfish Banner

1. BAND: Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin

2. Kenosha Women Marching for the Vote

3. Miss Kenosha 2020-2021: Alex Daher

4. Women’s Club of Kenosha

5. Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans

6. FLOAT: Mr. Blue Sings

7. Cirques Experience/Wheel Jam

8. FLOAT: Danish Sisterhood of America (Women and their Bicycles)

9. Hometown Hero 2019: Dennis Warren

9a Hometown Hero 2020: Pamela Mundling

10. Angels of Hope

11. Kenosha Knights of Columbus

12. BAND: Lunde

13. Parade Float Judges: Clara Tappa and Kevin Poirier

14. U.S. Representative Brian Steil

15. Lake Shore Pedal Tours

16 FLOAT: Snap-on

17. Jesse White Tumbling Team

Division 2, sponsored by Jockey International

Marshals: Emma Reed, Tony Darre, Nora Krystowiak, and Ryann Robinson

BANNERS:

Snap-on Banner

Division 2 Banner

Jockey International Banner

1. T.J. Howell’s Rocket Cycle

2. BAND: Kenosha Pops Concert Band

3. FLOAT: Navy Club of Kenosha Ship No. 40

4. Cancellation

5. Kenosha DeMolay Chapter

6. FLOAT: Bradford Cheerleading Team

7. Classic Ms Sweetheart America; Tracy Stein-Griffin

8. Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts

9. State Representative Tip McGuire

10. BAND: Auto-American

11. State Representative Tod Ohnstad

12. UW-Parkside / College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies

13. State Senator Bob Wirch

14. FLOAT: Moose Lodge 286

15. Miss Bristol: Haley Gorsuch

16. Zumba with Lili

17. TeBala Motor Patrol

Division 3, sponsored by Festival Foods

Marshals: Ann Wilson, Curt Wilson, Rollin Pizzala, and Evelyn Pizzala

BANNERS:

Snap-on Banner

Division 3 Banner

Festival Foods Banner

1. Cancellation

2. County Board Supervisor Zach Rodriquez

3. Municipal Court Judge Michael Easton

4. BAND/FLOAT: The Greasers

5. Miss Midwest High School United States 2021: Liberty Ludwig and Miss

USA Ambassador Great Lakes Teen; Mariah Bader

6. Miss Sunshine State USA Ambassador 2021: Avalon Border

7. USA Ambassador 2021: Maya Guzman and Jessey Leisso

8. FLOAT: Garden of Eatin’

9. BAND: Elite Striders Drill Team

10. Kenosha Public Library

11. Dr. Destruction’s Crimson Theatre

12. BAND: Vertigo

13. Kenosha.com

14. FLOAT: Republican Party of Kenosha County

15. State Bank of the Lakes

Division 4, sponsored by First American Bank

BANNERS:

Snap-on Banner

Division 4 Banner

First American Bank Banner

Marshals: Samantha Schuirmann and Thomas Kochman

1. Those Funny Little People

2. FLOAT: Hospice Alliance

3. Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson

4. Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink and County Clerk Regi Bachochin

5. Sleep in Heavenly Peace

6. National Sweetheart Little Miss: Evangeline Azure

7. Tavern League of Wisconsin Safe Ride Program

8. Kenosha Community Media

9. Human First Project

10. Care Animal Hospital

11. FLOAT: Kenosha County Democratic Party

12. Kenosha Green Congregations

13. Fairytale Birthday Company

14. Tabak Law LLC

15. Otto Nelson Moving and Storage

16. BAND: River City Rhythm

17. City Bus

