WATCH NOW: Kenosha parade steps off July 3

Are you ready to cheer on floats, marching bands, local pageant queens — and a city bus?

If you answered yes, you’re all set for today’s Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade.

The biggest news about this year’s parade? The bands are back!

While the 2021 parade had a few bands — the Kenosha Pops Concert Band and the Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin marching band — this year, the local KUSD summer marching bands are back in action.

The most exciting news, however, involves a band from south of the border.

"We got the Navy Band Great Lakes," said parade organizer Kris Kochman. "They are difficult to get because they are in such high demand, and they like to spread the joy. This will be the band’s first visit to our parade in about six years.”

Downtown route

Another huge change in 2021 was a new parade route — which will be used again today.

Instead of starting on 22nd Avenue and 60th Street in Uptown, the parade now steps off from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.

The parade route takes Seventh Avenue south into the Downtown area, heading toward Library Park.

“We like having the parade go through the heart of Downtown,” Kochman said.

Her advice: Don’t watch the parade from Library Park — the parade ends there, on the west side of the park — if you enjoy hearing bands play. “People might be disappointed if they’re sitting there,” Kochman explained. “It’s at the end of the parade, and the groups are getting ready to disband there.”

Two city parks are along the route — Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave., and Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. — offering great viewing options. Also, the parade will only take up the southbound lane of Seventh Avenue, so parade watchers can set up chairs and blankets on the avenue’s median, too.

“There are a lot of good spots for watching the parade,” Kochman said. “People gather in the parks and at the harbor and in Downtown.”

Candy!

Parade participants are allowed to hand out — but not toss — candy to spectators along the parade route.

The City Council approved this change to a city ordinance in 2021, Kochman said.

“People have asked about this for years,” she said, “and other parades hand out candy.”

Bikes!

The community bike parade is back for more fun on two wheels.

All ages are welcome to participate, but you must be able to ride two miles without stopping.

To join the fun, simply show up by 12:30 p.m. Sunday (on a bicycle) at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. Note: No walking/jogging is allowed in the bike parade.

“The nice thing is, people can decide at the last minute to participate,” Kochman said. “There’s no signup required; you just show up on Sunday.”

Parade highlights

Pre-parade group: VFW Post 1865 riders, the Community Bike Parade, American Legion Post 21 Color Guard and those fire and police department vehicles. Also in the “pre-parade” — which is actually the start of the parade — are classic cars from local car clubs and the Kenosha History Center.

VFW Post 1865 riders, the Community Bike Parade, American Legion Post 21 Color Guard and those fire and police department vehicles. Also in the “pre-parade” — which is actually the start of the parade — are classic cars from local car clubs and the Kenosha History Center. First Division: The Navy Band Great Lakes leads this division, followed by our own Navy Club Ship 40's float. You're in the Navy now! There are plenty of local politicians in this division, too, along with a Snap-on float and the Kenosha Kingfish. KUSD's Band of the Blackwatch marching band wraps up the First Division.

The Navy Band Great Lakes leads this division, followed by our own Navy Club Ship 40's float. You're in the Navy now! There are plenty of local politicians in this division, too, along with a Snap-on float and the Kenosha Kingfish. KUSD's Band of the Blackwatch marching band wraps up the First Division. Second Division: You can sing along with The Greasers on their float, clap for KUSD's Rambler Band, cheer with the Bullen Middle School Cheerleading Team and wonder how the heck those Jesse White Tumbling Team members fly into the air. Seriously, have you seen their stunts? Amazing.

You can sing along with The Greasers on their float, clap for KUSD's Rambler Band, cheer with the Bullen Middle School Cheerleading Team and wonder how the heck those Jesse White Tumbling Team members fly into the air. Seriously, have you seen their stunts? Amazing. Third Division: This is the division you want to watch for. I’m not just saying that because this is where you’ll find me in the parade, riding with the rest of the Kenosha Pops Concert Band and playing polkas and marches (though that is a good reason). This is also the division featuring the Indian Trail High School Cheerleading Team’s float, Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihen and the Carthage College Firebirds.

This is the division you want to watch for. I’m not just saying that because this is where you’ll find me in the parade, riding with the rest of the Kenosha Pops Concert Band and playing polkas and marches (though that is a good reason). This is also the division featuring the Indian Trail High School Cheerleading Team’s float, Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihen and the Carthage College Firebirds. Fourth Division: The Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin marching band returns to Kenosha to lead off this division. Also here: Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair Royalty Katelyn Hannah and Shannon Diedrich, Dr. Destruction and something called "Slingshots of Kenosha."

The Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin marching band returns to Kenosha to lead off this division. Also here: Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair Royalty Katelyn Hannah and Shannon Diedrich, Dr. Destruction and something called "Slingshots of Kenosha." Fifth Division: Two bands are in this final division: the River City Rhythm drum and bugle corps from Anoka, Minn., and the Route 66 Belle City Band. The Festival Foods Big Cart is also here, along with water-based entries from the Kenosha Community Sailing Center and the Kenosha Yacht Club. And bringing up the rear: a city bus!

Don’t rain on our parade

Of course, the most important thing on any parade day is the weather.

Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 81 degrees and a scant 11% chance of rain. Translation: Perfect parade conditions.

As the city’s community relations liaison person, Kochman has worked on the parade since 2011, and she's learned to be zen about forecasts.

“I never worry about rain,” Kochman said, “because there’s nothing we can do about the weather. We’ve cut it close a few times and got drenched in 2019, but the parade still continued that year. People were still watching, too; they probably figured ‘we’re wet anyway, so we may as well stay.’

“I’m hoping for perfect parade weather," she added. "Moderate temperatures and no rain.”

