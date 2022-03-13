WATCH NOW: Kenosha parents grieve loss of 7-month-old, encourage families not to shy away from asking questions

Rocio and Charles Cunningham of Kenosha blame COVID for the death of their 7-month old daughter.

Calani Cunningham died Feb. 25 after a virulent bout of staphylococcus aureus, a bacterial infection that ran like wildfire through the infant’s tiny body, affecting her organs and causing severe brain damage.

The Cunninghams believe, despite the severity of the infection, had it been caught earlier their daughter might still be alive.

They blame COVID, not just because it was her daughter’s original diagnosis but because, in their opinion, that COVID diagnosis prevented medical professionals from considering other possible causes for Calani’s illness.

In a recent interview in their Kenosha home, the Cunninghams discussed events that led to Calani’s death and offered advice for other parents for preventing a similar tragedy.

The timeline

They first noticed Calani didn’t feel well on on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 19. “She wasn’t eating or sleeping very well, cried a lot and had a fever of 102,” said Rocio, 30. “Also she was breathing rapidly and it looked like she couldn’t catch her breath.”

Sunday morning they took Calani to the emergency department at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, where a swab test indicated their daughter had COVID. Staff instructed them to take Calani home and give her over-the-counter medications.

On Monday when Calani’s breathing worsened, they took her to a pediatric clinic where they were advised to take her to Children’s Hospital if her symptoms did not improve.

On Tuesday, the Cunninghams took Calani to the ER of Children’s Wisconsin, Milwaukee.

There Calani was put on an IV and a high-flow oxygen machine and the hospital staff did some blood work, her mother said.

Although they were told the oxygen should help Calani relax, it did not. At that time, Calani’s neck began to swell. “I voiced my concern but was told it was normal, that this happens all the time with COVID,” Rocio said.

Calani was kept overnight for observation. She was taken to a floor of the hospital that the Cunninghams say was not the place for a baby as sick as Calani.

“On that floor she was pretty much being treated as an outpatient,” said Charles, 31. “It was like, ‘She’s getting over something and we know what’s wrong with her ... so we’re pretty much sitting there until we’re ready to go home.’”

Wednesday morning when they went to see their daughter they were dismayed to see she had not improved. Some conditions, including swelling of her neck and stomach and breathing, had worsened.

“(Medical staff) just referenced the neck swelling back to COVID and compared it to other children who had had COVID,” Charles said.

“There were several people who monitored her but the attitude was ‘We have a COVID diagnosis on her and she’s a COVID-positive patient, so this is what we’ve seen. It more like a relaxed comment and they were just waiting for her to get better.”

When Charles asked about it, he said he was told “‘Everything’s going to pass in two or three days, you just have to give it time.’”

“But she did not get better,” Rocio said.

Wednesday at 2 p.m. Calani was given an ultrasound of her neck and at 3 p.m. it was decided to move her to the ICU.

Before she got there, her vitals crashed. Calani was intubated and put on life support and her condition stabilized.

Meanwhile, fluids extracted from the baby’s neck and lungs found she had staphylococcus. Doctors were hopeful they could treat the infection.

By Thursday afternoon the Cunninghams learned that a CT scan showed catastrophic damage to Calani’s brain and lungs.

Faced with a worst-case outcome, the Cunninghams terminated their daughter’s life support on Friday afternoon.

Voicing concerns

Calani’s death was attributed to Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus also known as MRSA. “That’s what she was battling, not COVID,” Rocio said. “It was a staph infection that they missed. Two hospitals missed it.”

“It was definitely treatable and survivable but just ignored. They had tunnel vision on one diagnosis,” Charles added.

The Cunninghams said they may never know why Calani contracted a fatal infection, but they want answers. They want to know, if the infection had been found sooner, could it have been treated for a better outcome.

They feel that chest X-rays and/or blood work done early on might have saved their daughter.

“Had we not been in this pandemic we feel they would have explored other contributing factors. We feel the whole world is caught up in ‘COVID-COVID.’ Our medical professionals are so caught up in it they have forgotten there are other things going on.”

“She sat for so long and in so much pain. If they had just taken COVID out of their heads and thought ‘We have to figure out why this 7-month-old is not breathing correctly’ they probably would have caught what was wrong,’” Rocio said.

Their concerns were echoed by medical staff, the Cunninghams said.

“(In the ICU) some nurses said, ‘She got to us way too late,’” he said.

“Even the surgeons told us she never should have been on that floor (where she was prior to the ICU),” Rocio said.

On the suggestion of medical staff, the Cunninghams lodged a formal complaint with the hospital’s department of patient services.

When contacted, Aurora Health Care said it was unable to share any information about the family’s concerns, adding, “The safety of our patients is always our top priority, and our hearts go out to this family for their unimaginable loss.’”

Children’s Wisconsin offered the following: “The child’s family is in our thoughts and has our deepest sympathy. Nobody should have to endure the loss of a child. Children’s Wisconsin is committed to providing the best and safest care to every child and family we serve, and we have a process in place for reviewing concerns and working with families.”

Broken hearts, not spirits

While pushing for answers, the Cunninghams has established a GoFund Me page to help them pay medical and funeral expenses and share Calani’s story.

The message is about voicing concerns to medical professionals, Charles said.

“Even though we took ourselves to a hospital and they are professionals, you have to understand that professionals are still humans and human make mistakes. So it’s OK to voice your concerns and it’s OK to advocate and ask questions and demand answers,” he said.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen down the road, but I feel like we’re going to roar until something changes. I’m not letting her go out like that,” Rocio said. “So I’m fighting until I can’t fight any more, at least until I’m at a place where her story’s going to keep being heard, and we’re going to keep helping other parents.”

