WATCH NOW: Kenosha pharmacies experiencing shortage of at-home COVID-19 tests

Kenosha area pharmacies are running low or are completely out of COVID-19 at-home tests, just as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads across the region. People across the nation as well as locally — with and without symptoms — are rushing to get tested.

Pharmacist Alex Berce, CEO of Good Value Pharmacy, 3825 39th Ave., said that store is currently out of all at-home tests.

“The week leading up to Christmas, there was a big shortage in the community, a shortage in a lot of different places,” Berce said. “I realized how many people were looking for a test in the week leading up to the holidays, mostly because they wanted to test themselves and family members before getting together.”

Berce, who oversees the operations of a long-term care pharmacy and four area retail pharmacies, managed to find a supplier in Milwaukee on Dec. 23. He brought back 250 kits, each containing two tests. He sold out within 24 hours.

The following week, he bought another 1,000 test kits of two. Those are all gone as well.

“I’ve gone through about 2,500 tests, or 1,200 packs of two,” he said.

Berce doesn’t know when he’ll get more of these rapid at-home antigen tests. Positive results using an antigen test in persons with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 indicate the person has COVID-19, even if the person has been vaccinated.

“I have three separate purchase orders with different suppliers to get more. It’s just hard to say when we’ll get them,” he said. “We hope in the next week or two. We hope.”

Comparing tests

Berce said such at-home tests may not be as effective as PCR tests but they “will give you a result you can feel confident about.” PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction test and is diagnostic test that determines if you are infected by analyzing a sample to see if it contains genetic material from the virus.

He said it will be “tough” to find a quick test in the coming days. He hopes that the Biden administration soon rolls out its promised website to help provide some 500 million free at-home tests to anyone in need.

“Their plan is to have a website where you can order X number of tests — I don’t think they’ve announced them, yet — and then the government will ship them for free,” he said. The website for free federally supplied tests is not yet available.

At Modern Apothecary, 4924 Seventh Ave., pharmacist Benjamin Komistra, reported similar circumstances. The pharmacy had just two tests left Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve seen a pretty large increase in demand for tests,” he said. “We saw all kinds of tests fly off the shelves between Thanksgiving and then Christmas. Compounded with the fact that a lot of people now are feeling symptomatic, so now they’re not testing as a preventive measure. They’re testing because they are feeling ill.”

He said the pharmacy is doing “everything that we can” to get more tests.

“The demand is pretty much everywhere,” Komistra said. “Ever since the home tests came out, this is the highest demand we’ve seen.”

Komistra suggests anyone who feels like they are facing COVID-19 symptoms and can’t get a test to “play it safe” by quarantining and wearing proper face covering in public.

The Center for COVID Control operates a free rapid and PCR testing facility at 7520 47th Ave. There was a line of vehicles around the block Tuesday afternoon.

New option available

The State of Wisconsin and Vault Medical Services have teamed up to offer a new COVID-19 testing option for everyone who lives in the state, with or without symptoms, at no cost.

This service allows people to collect their own saliva samples for testing at home. Residents request a test kit sent to their homes.

Once the individual receives the collection kit they must collect the sample in the presence of a licensed health care professional over a virtual Zoom call.

After the individual has collected a saliva sample, they will need to drop it off at a UPS drop-off location. Results are typically available in 48-72 hours once a lab receives it. More information is available online at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/collection.htm.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.