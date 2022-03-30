WATCH NOW: Kenosha Police Department announces new podcast; debuted this week

The Kenosha Police Department is now publishing weekly podcasts about public safety and the department.

The Kenosha Police Department Podcast launched this week and is available for download on most major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, for free. The weekly podcast will be hosted by Crime Prevention Officer Jeff Wamboldt and Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran.

Five episodes have already been recorded.

Both men are excited about the opportunity to reach area residents in a dynamic new way.

“It was inspired two years ago during a lunch conversation Jeff and I were having about how we can better reach people,” Cochran said Wednesday. “What continually came up were podcasts. Everyone listens to podcasts. So, we bought a cheap microphone off Amazon and were like, ‘Let’s put something together.’”

The pilot episode of the podcast was downloaded more than a thousand times in the hours after it was published Tuesday.

“We’re trying to be on the cutting edge,” Cochran said.

The effort was significantly delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the historic civil unrest during the late summer of 2020. Now that things have calmed down, the podcast is ready to start rolling out. Cochran and Wamboldt will record their episodes in an audio booth inside the Kenosha Rotary Public Safety Center, 5716 14th Ave.

Through donations raised by the crime prevention unit in the community, the department was able to furnish the studio with high-quality microphones and audio equipment. The studio is decorated with law enforcement decor.

“We’re going to talk about anything and everything relating to safety,” Wamboldt said. “But we’re also going to have segments on the history of the Kenosha Police Department that will be more on the entertainment side. We’ll have guests as it relates to different units within the police department, like the K9 unit or motorcycle unit.”

Wamboldt and Cochran also hope the podcast will help dispel misinformation spread on social media about the police department, or explain why the department responded in a press release the way it did.

“A lot of times people are asking, ‘Why did it say this in the press release, or why are you not commenting back to the people saying negative things on all the different feeds?’” Cochran said. “Now, we have this opportunity where we can go on that day or the next day and address it and say we don’t comment because of this, or we allow comments because we’re a government agency.

“We have to be transparent on everything we do, and we should be.”

With some 75,000 Facebook followers, Cochran said it’s impossible for the department to reply to every comment on that platform, so the podcast may help answer questions that arise on Facebook.

Wamboldt and Cochran are also open to episode suggestions from listeners.

“We’re going to kind of follow the months,” Cochran said. “May is Water Safety Month, so we’re going to do some specials on water safety, like ‘flip, float and follow’ and not jumping off the pier. Those types of things important to our area.”

Wamboldt said he and Cochran are “very excited,” because this allows them to reach out to the community with safety information “and be transparent with what the police department does.”

Cochran said they’re also interested in one day working with the district attorney’s office and the city attorney to perhaps provide a briefing of a case that may have closed years ago.

“We could have a detective come and talk about that,” Cochran said.

