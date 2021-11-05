 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kenosha Police, Fire personnel respond to rollover crash at Highway 50 and 31
alert

WATCH NOW: Kenosha Police, Fire personnel respond to rollover crash at Highway 50 and 31

Crash at Highways 50 and 31 Friday

Kenosha Police and Fire Department personnel responded to this two-vehicle crash just before 11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highways 50 and 31. The accident caused one vehicle to roll over onto its roof, and one person from that vehicle was transported to an area hospital from the scene. No further information was available Friday.

 DAN TRUTTSCHEL, Kenosha News

Kenosha Police and Fire Department personnel responded to this two-vehicle accident just before 11 a.m. Friday at the busy intersection of Highways 50 and 31. The crash caused one vehicle to roll over onto its roof, and one person from that vehicle was transported to an area hospital from the scene. Police radio reports indicated that the person was conscious and got out of the vehicle on their own. No further information about the crash was readily available on Friday.

