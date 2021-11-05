WATCH NOW: Kenosha Police, Fire personnel respond to rollover crash at Highway 50 and 31

Kenosha Police and Fire Department personnel responded to this two-vehicle accident just before 11 a.m. Friday at the busy intersection of Highways 50 and 31. The crash caused one vehicle to roll over onto its roof, and one person from that vehicle was transported to an area hospital from the scene. Police radio reports indicated that the person was conscious and got out of the vehicle on their own. No further information about the crash was readily available on Friday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dan Truttschel
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today