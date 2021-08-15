WATCH NOW: Kenosha police officer earns moniker of 'Dancing Cop' while taking steps to engage community

‘Being human’

In the last few weeks he’s had occasion to step out of his squad car at the city-sponsored Peanut Butter & Jam concerts at Veterans Memorial Park.

At one event, he performed a full cartwheel with several pounds of equipment on and it all was still intact when he finished, earning him yet another moniker as “the cartwheeling cop.” At another, he got a mini “dance lesson” from concertgoer Joshua Forsythe, who Fikejs boogied with to a live cover of “Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About.”

Kenosha Police Capt. James Beller says his officer is “definitely entertaining.”

Fikejs said he enjoys engaging with the community.

“Everywhere we go you’ll get the guys, retired veterans who want to talk to you about stuff. It’s just giving you the time and ability to listen. I think a lot of times we’re going from call to call and we’re so busy all the time that we don’t get to stop and enjoy what everybody offers and what they bring to the table,” Fikejs said. “Foot patrol just allows us to say, `Hey, we have time to take the break from some call-taking and to be able to be human with them.’