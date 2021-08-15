WATCH NOW: Kenosha police officer earns moniker of 'Dancing Cop' while taking steps to engage community

When it comes to watching over the community a local police officer has added a few more steps in his mission to protect and serve.
Josh Fikejs, 26, of Kenosha, a four-year veteran of the police department, has been trained to investigate crimes, protect and serve. But the Kenosha Police officer has also been known to “bust a move” from time to time.
Fikejs (pronounced FY-cus, like the tree) put his dance abilities on display at the June 27 Kenosha’s Civic Veterans Parade after he was approached by a leader of the Elite Striders Drill Team & Drum Corps., a Zion, Ill., organization that focuses on empowering and positive character building for youth.
Fikejs happened to be part of group of Kenosha Police officers on bike patrol duty that day when the dance team drill instructor strode by him.
“He said, ‘You want to learn?”
Eventually talked into it, Fikejs parked his bike and thought he might get a bit of a dance lesson before performing with the highly trained and in-step drill team.
“Well, they didn’t even teach it,” he said, to his surprise. “So, I just kinda went with it and picked up what I watched.”
He did it once, but the drill instructor then told him: “You know, you just can’t do it once then.”
In front of hundreds of onlookers, including other uniformed police officers, Fikejs took to the street, flanked by members of the drill team.
The dancing cop
Videos of the parade show him adjusting his belt and bike helmet, making sure everything is intact before mirroring and staying mostly in rhythm with the troupe through the steps, shimmies and leg lifts, along with a few of his own improvised and neatly syncopated hand gestures, before returning to his bike.
Tami Conforti, who announced the parade for Community Media said, “He did a great job.”
“So I ended up doing it like three times. It was strictly just by watching it,” Fikejs said. “It was definitely random, spur-of-the-moment thing.”
You could say he grew up dancing, as well.
When Fikejs was growing up his mother owned a dance studio. While he still in grade school, he learned different dance styles, including break dance, hip hop, tap and jazz.
“I did that all up to high school and then I did high school sports,” he said. “My mom and my sister did all that (dancing). They were all, like, collegiate gymnasts and dancers. So, it was always what I grew up with. So, I’m pretty good at picking up (moves). We traveled, went to competitions and we went to nationals for stuff, so I have a little bit (of experience).”
Fikejs’ funky fresh moves, which have been shared on Kenosha Police Department’s social media and on YouTube, have earned him the moniker of “dancing cop,” as some residents have started calling him when they recognize him on the street.
Safety first
Make no mistake, Fikejs takes his job seriously when it comes to keeping communities safe.
A 2013 graduate of Bradford High School, he attended Gateway Technical College where he studied law enforcement. But he didn’t immediately pursue a career in law enforcement.
He became a firefighter at age 18 with the Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department, where he served for nearly four years. During that time he also took the exam to become a Kenosha police officer. Two years later, in 2017, he got the call from Kenosha Police asking whether he still wanted the job and he accepted. Fikejs underwent the standard 720 hours of academy training.
While on patrol and working, Fikejs finds different ways to engage with the community. But he does find himself naturally gravitating to kids. In fact he also works as an off-duty security officer at Washington Middle School during the school year, where he has been cajoled into cheerleading with students, as well.
“Nothing’s forced. You know, you’ll find the little kid that starts doing it and they kinda challenge me and then I have no problem getting in with the kids then,” he said.
‘Being human’
In the last few weeks he’s had occasion to step out of his squad car at the city-sponsored Peanut Butter & Jam concerts at Veterans Memorial Park.
At one event, he performed a full cartwheel with several pounds of equipment on and it all was still intact when he finished, earning him yet another moniker as “the cartwheeling cop.” At another, he got a mini “dance lesson” from concertgoer Joshua Forsythe, who Fikejs boogied with to a live cover of “Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About.”
Kenosha Police Capt. James Beller says his officer is “definitely entertaining.”
Fikejs said he enjoys engaging with the community.
“Everywhere we go you’ll get the guys, retired veterans who want to talk to you about stuff. It’s just giving you the time and ability to listen. I think a lot of times we’re going from call to call and we’re so busy all the time that we don’t get to stop and enjoy what everybody offers and what they bring to the table,” Fikejs said. “Foot patrol just allows us to say, `Hey, we have time to take the break from some call-taking and to be able to be human with them.’
“Kids will take the time and tell us about their heroes and some will have questions about our police stuff and others will just want to talk and just be listened to,” he added. “Anything we can do to help keep the relationship we have with the community. I think it works great.”