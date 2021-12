A standoff with Kenosha Police at a home in the 7900 block of 39th Avenue ended before 7 p.m. Sunday with one person in custody.

Police indicated there was no threat to the community at large.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Alex Wicketts early confirmed a "large police presence" was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. as the incident was unfolding.

By early evening most of the law enforcement presence at the scene was wrapped up.

No additional details were immediately available.

