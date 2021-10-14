WATCH NOW: Kenosha police take man into custody following standoff in the 5300 block of 39th Avenue

A standoff ended with a man eventually surrendering to Kenosha Police and was unharmed after he had barricaded himself for more than two hours inside a home in the 5300 block of 39th Avenue late Wednesday.

The man was arrested at 10:22 p.m. following the incident that began just before 8 p.m., according to Sgt. Josh Hecker of the Kenosha Police Department. The man’s identity was not released.

Earlier police radio traffic indicated authorities had been attempting to negotiate with the man several times asking him to surrender. Some of the man’s family members also spoke with him by phone as armed officers surrounded the home. He eventually walked out handcuffed, with several officers leading him to a squad car, without further incident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hecker said the standoff was tied to a report of gunfire in the area of the 2800 block of 63rd Street.

“We received information that a person of interest for that (gunfire) was either going to be at or arriving at that 39th Avenue location and we were able to confirm that he was inside and was barricaded and potentially armed,” said Hecker.