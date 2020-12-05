Watch Now: Kenosha Police's nearly 200 officers to undergo training to address implicit bias on the job

Dominique Pritchett, a Kenosha clinical psychologist who spoke at another session said mental health evaluation and training must be continuous — not just when tragedies occur.

“Officers and everyone in political office need to be evaluated continuously. Because what we see is that they, too, are embedded in the issues that we are faced with every day as Black and brown people and it only comes to light when something traumatic happens,” she said.

Adopted new policy, work groups next

Last month, the police department adopted a policy that addresses not just racial profiling, but one that looks at reducing implicit bias in policing, according to Deputy Chief Eric Larsen. He said the police department a year ago began looking at training for officers to address how they are affected by implicit bias.

“Events as they were happening throughout the nation made things much more important,” he said. “We’re taking initiative in moving forward in training people. We’ve also had a group of officers get together with our inspector to express ways the department can improve itself internally.”