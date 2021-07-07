WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band back on the band shell

Also on the program is “The Boys of Wexford,” a Sammy Nestico arrangement of an old Irish [ folk ] song.

“This is a well-known Irish folk tune,” Gall said, “and was a favorite of President John F. Kennedy.”

Over his long career, Nestico — who died on Jan. 17 at age 96 — published nearly 600 numbers. He was the music arranger for the U.S. Air Force Band and the U.S. Marine Band, along with his extensive TV and film work. “This piece is our tribute to him,” Gall said.

Other selections

“Normandy,” Clare Grundman’s arrangement of an old French folk song, “Ma Normandie.”

“I Left my Heart in San Francisco,” made famous by singer Tony Bennett.

“Twelfth Street Rag” by Euday L. Bowman, which features the band’s clarinets and saxophones.

“Hey, Look Me Over,” from the 1960 Broadway show “Wildcat” that featured Lucille Ball. “I brought that piece with me from the Port Washington City Band,” Gall said. “I remember as a kid seeing the band march to that tune in parades.”

“Hoop-Dee-Doo” polka, which features the band’s trombones — Tom Frost, John Schoettler and Mark Jensen.