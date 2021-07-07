WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band back on the band shell

When you’re the master of ceremonies and featured vocalist with the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, it pays to be versatile.
Greg Berg — who has filled both roles for more than 25 years — demonstrates that range tonight.
He’ll be singing four pieces: From “a sentimental Victorian era parlor song’’ to George and Ira Gershwin’s “Someone to Watch Over Me.”
“That Gershwin piece is from the 1926 musical ‘Oh, Kay,’” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director. “It’s a fine arrangement by Warren Barker.”
As for the Victorian era piece, it’s “Love’s Old Sweet Song” by James L. Molloy, first published in 1884.
Berg will also sing “the seldom-heard words” to the “Repasz Band March,” Gall said. That piece was written in 1901 for the Williamsport, Pa., Repasz Band. The group, performing since 1831, has played at many historic events, including Robert E. Lee’s surrender at the Battle of Appomattox Court House in 1865. The community band signs off each concert by performing its march.
For his fourth vocal feature on the program, Berg will seek assistance from audience members, to join with him on “Sing Along No. 10,” featuring the 1920s tunes “Carolina in the Morning,” “Pretty Baby,” “Oh, You Beautiful Doll” and “Side by Side.”
Also on the program is “The Boys of Wexford,” a Sammy Nestico arrangement of an old Irish [ folk ] song.
“This is a well-known Irish folk tune,” Gall said, “and was a favorite of President John F. Kennedy.”
Over his long career, Nestico — who died on Jan. 17 at age 96 — published nearly 600 numbers. He was the music arranger for the U.S. Air Force Band and the U.S. Marine Band, along with his extensive TV and film work. “This piece is our tribute to him,” Gall said.
Other selections
“Normandy,” Clare Grundman’s arrangement of an old French folk song, “Ma Normandie.”
“I Left my Heart in San Francisco,” made famous by singer Tony Bennett.
“Twelfth Street Rag” by Euday L. Bowman, which features the band’s clarinets and saxophones.
“Hey, Look Me Over,” from the 1960 Broadway show “Wildcat” that featured Lucille Ball. “I brought that piece with me from the Port Washington City Band,” Gall said. “I remember as a kid seeing the band march to that tune in parades.”
“Hoop-Dee-Doo” polka, which features the band’s trombones — Tom Frost, John Schoettler and Mark Jensen.
“This is a great trombone piece, with lots of sliding” Gall said, adding, “And it’s on the Pops Band’s first CD.” (Think of the polka as an appetizer for next week’s special feature, the 12-piece trombone group Bone Appetit.)
“The Thunderer” by John Philip Sousa, which is a bold choice, considering rain is in the forecast for tonight.
“If it does rain, we’ll just play through it with this piece,” said Assistant Conductor Frank Germinaro.
Germinaro is also leading the band on composer Leroy Anderson’s “Syncopated Clock.”
“Audience members should listen for the bells and whistles in this one,” Germinaro said, “including an alarm clock and a featured soloist.”
And just in case the weather decides to be threatening, the band is playing music from “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Not that Johnny Depp can control the weather, but the music does get dramatic and can perhaps chase storm clouds away.
“This season is going great so far, with good crowds, good music and — so far — good weather,” Germinaro said.