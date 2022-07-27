WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band heads to the Wild West for July 27 concert

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band heads to the Wild West tonight, with a program featuring one of Musical Director Craig Gall’s favorite Broadway tunes: “They Call the Wind Maria,” from the 1951 musical “Paint Your Wagon.”

“The song,” Gall said, “has outlasted the show, which was not a big hit.”

The medley of songs from the musical — arranged for concert band by Pops favorite John Cacavas — was a new piece to the Pops Band’s music library in 2016, after much searching.

“It took us several years to find a long out-of-print edition of this piece,” Gall said.

The 1951 Lerner and Loewe musical — adapted into a 1969 film starring Clint Eastwood — also contains the songs “Wand’rin Star,” “I Still See Elisa” and “I Talk to the Trees.” But the best-known tune, by far, is “They Call the Wind Maria.”

Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies, said “it’s such a treat” to sing this tune, which has been performed by everyone from the Kingston Trio to the Muppets. Singer Mariah Carey hasn’t recorded it (yet) but she reportedly was named for the song.

The Wild West portion of the program also includes two Leroy Anderson pieces — “Horse and Buggy” and “Home Stretch” — that “evoke the sounds of riding on horseback in the days of yore,” Gall said. (Listen for the “clippity-clops,” thanks to the band’s percussion section.)

Audiences will also hear John Philip Sousa’s “Black Horse Troop” march and Elmer Bernstein’s magnificent theme to the 1960 Western film “The Magnificent Seven.”

‘The 1990s and beyond’

The free concert also features music from the “the 1990s and beyond” as the band continues its 100th anniversary celebration by highlighting tunes from each decade of the band’s first century.

Pieces representing the 1990s include music from the 1992 Disney animated film “Aladdin” (the score, written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, won an Academy Award), Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” (the theme song from the 1995 Disney/Pixar animated film “Toy Story”) and a medley of ABBA songs from the smash hit musical “Mamma Mia!” (The ABBA songs are from the ‘70s but the musical came decades later.)

Moving into the 21st century, Berg is also the vocalist for “You Raise Me Up,” a hit for Josh Groban in 2003.

“I’ve sung this at many weddings,” Berg said of the song, which was written by the Norwegian/Irish duo Secret Garden and has since been recorded by other artists more than 125 times. How popular is it? Groban sang it at the 2004 Super Bowl and at Oprah Winfrey’s 50th birthday party.

Other recent pieces on the program: Alan Silvestri’s “Captain America March” from the 2011 film and Katy Perry’s 2010 hit “Firework.”

“We have a lot of pieces tonight that will appeal to young folks in the audience,” Gall said.

Anniversary specials

The program also features three pieces perfectly timed for a centennial celebration:

“Second Century,” a concert march by Alfred Reed. “This is a nice piece that was sleeping in our files, just waiting for our 100th anniversary season,” Gall said. “Reed is such a great composer.”

“March for Tomorrow,” by Bill Holcombe and Jerry Nowak. “It’s perfect for the Pops, as we look ahead to our second century,” Gall said.

“Alpha and Omega” by Paul Yoder “is a fun novelty piece,” Gall said. “The first half is the intros of familiar marches, and the second half of the piece contains the endings of famous orchestral overtures. It’s a really fun piece.”

Note: Bench seating is provided at the band shell. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Because the weather can change rapidly, dressing in layers is recommended. Pennoyer Park is located at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at Kenosha’s lakefront.