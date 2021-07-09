WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band members first joined 75 years ago

Both Morrison and Miller were students of Peter Niccolai, a former conductor of the band “and he recommended us” to George Manupella, who led the band from 1924 to 1961, Miller said.

When they started, the American Legion Band “played more semi-classical music than we do now,” Miller said, recalling “Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna” as one piece “we played all the time.” (The piece, by Franz Von Suppe, is popular enough to have been conducted by Bugs Bunny in a classic cartoon.)

Morrison left to join the military and later graduated from UW-Madison before working as a metallurgist at Tri Clover. Even while he was in the military, however, Morrison stayed close to the band. He played in an Air Force band from 1951 to 1953 in Iceland with Rick Azzolina, whose brother, Col. Mark Azzolina, was the band’s director from 1967 to 1970.

Miller, too, had to stop playing during his working years, which included stints on second and third shift at Johnson Motors in Waukegan, Ill.

Both came back to the group — renamed the Kenosha Pops Concert Band in 1967 — about 30 years ago. In total, the two have a combined 80-plus years with the group.

That’s a whole lotta “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Different style of music

