WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band members first joined 75 years ago

A lot happened in 1945.
World War II ended with an Allied victory. The United Nations was founded. Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball.
And Ralph Morrison joined the Kenosha Pops Concert Band.
Five years later, so did Marv Miller.
Incredibly, both are playing with the Pops Band this season.
“I was 17 years old at the time,” Morrison recalled. “Some of us high schoolers were asked to join the band” — then called the American Legion Band — “because so many men had been drafted or had joined the service.”
Morrison played trumpet — as he does today — and said the band played on the steps of the Kenosha Public Museum, now the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. “They would block off the street,” he recalled, “and people would come and sit in Civic Center Park.”
Miller started as a baritone saxophone player but now plays tenor saxophone with the Pops (he plays baritone sax with the UW-Parkside Community Band).
When Miller joined in 1950, he was just 15 years old.
“It was a union band at that time,” he said, “and you had to be 16 to join the musicians’ union. My dad had to sign a form for me to join.”
Both Morrison and Miller were students of Peter Niccolai, a former conductor of the band “and he recommended us” to George Manupella, who led the band from 1924 to 1961, Miller said.
When they started, the American Legion Band “played more semi-classical music than we do now,” Miller said, recalling “Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna” as one piece “we played all the time.” (The piece, by Franz Von Suppe, is popular enough to have been conducted by Bugs Bunny in a classic cartoon.)
Morrison left to join the military and later graduated from UW-Madison before working as a metallurgist at Tri Clover. Even while he was in the military, however, Morrison stayed close to the band. He played in an Air Force band from 1951 to 1953 in Iceland with Rick Azzolina, whose brother, Col. Mark Azzolina, was the band’s director from 1967 to 1970.
Miller, too, had to stop playing during his working years, which included stints on second and third shift at Johnson Motors in Waukegan, Ill.
Both came back to the group — renamed the Kenosha Pops Concert Band in 1967 — about 30 years ago. In total, the two have a combined 80-plus years with the group.
That’s a whole lotta “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Different style of music
The band has changed a lot since it started in 1922, and both veteran players enjoy today’s pops-style programs, as opposed to a steady diet of operettas and military marches.
“It’s more fun now,” Miller said of the repertoire, with Morrison nodding in vigorous agreement.
As the two reminisce about their many years playing in area bands — including, for Miller, the Reminiscing Band, and, for Morrison, the Belle City Brassworks — they recall all the musicians they’ve shared the stage with over the years.
They talk about their instruments the way some guys talk about their favorite cars. Miller remembers buying his tenor saxophone for $150. “It took me a year to pay for it,” he recalled. “I was still in school and not making a lot of money. I used that saxophone for a long time.”
Miller also recalls the “heavy, dark, military-style uniforms” the group wore in the early years — “man, it was hot in the summer,” he said, shaking his head.
When asked if they’ll be on stage in 2022 for the Pops Band’s 100th season, they quickly answer: “We hope so.”
“I’m surprised to still be here now,” Morrison said.
“And I’m lucky to be alive, with all the health issues I’ve had,” Miller added.
Staying active
As to why they’re still performing at an age when many of their contemporaries have hung up their clarinets and tubas, they both say learning new songs “is a great way to keep your mind alert.”
“The music is challenging,” Miller said, “And I really enjoy playing with all these musicians.”
Miller’s wife, Dorothy, who he met during high school and married in 1955, has been coming to his concerts for as long as he’s been performing. All four of their children played instruments, too. Morrison’s late wife, Deanna, didn’t play an instrument, “but her folks played in the Senior Strings,” he said.
Recalling their time — several decades ago — as the “new kids” in the group, both laugh about now being “the old guys” in the Pops Band. (For comparison, Assistant Conductor Frank Germinaro joined in 1968, making him almost a rookie.)
When asked what tune they would like played at their funerals — many years in the future — they don’t hesitate: Morrison wants “Amazing Grace,” performed by the Belle City Brassworks, and Miller chooses “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.” He has a favorite arrangement of the piece that, he says, “starts really, really slow … and then really takes off.”
So, what keeps them playing?
“We have good musicians, good conductors and good music to play,” Miller said.
“It’s a great mix of music and a great place to play on the band shell,” Morrison said, adding, “This band is almost a show band.”
And when asked why the city’s official band has endured for almost a century, they both say “the public seems to really like the music.”
“It seems to me the audience is getting bigger and bigger each year,” Morrison said.
