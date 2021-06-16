WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band opening 99th season

“Our season starting means we’ll have nothing but blue skies from now on,” Gall said of that particular song choice.

Berg, too, is thrilled to return to the band shell.

“I’ve been emceeing and singing from the stage of the Pennoyer Park Band Shell since it opened in 1988,” he said, “and had probably begun to take performances there a bit for granted — but never, ever again.”

“We had a lot of things taken away from us during the height of the pandemic,” Berg added, “and among the most painful losses was the simple joy of sitting in an audience and listening to a live performance.”

When Berg rehearsed with the Pops Band on Monday night, he noted being “really taken aback at how emotional it was to see all those familiar faces. What a happy reunion this is for all of us.”

Tonight’s program

For its opening concert, the band will also perform:

“Earth, Wind and Fire in Concert,” a medley of hits from the group: “September,” “After the Love Has Gone” and “Fantasy.” “We wanted to have a little bit of classic rock ‘n’ roll from the late 1970s,” Gall said.