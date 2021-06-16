WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band opening 99th season

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band will — finally — open its 99th season tonight, with a free concert on the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park.
Once that first note is played, Craig Gall, the band’s musical director, will likely breathe a sigh of relief.
“We’re pleased as punch to be back,” Gall said of the band’s first outdoor concert since August 2019.
The band members, he added, “are enjoying making music together again.”
Frank Germinaro, the band’s assistant conductor, said canceling the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic was rough.
“We really missed being together with the band,” he said of himself and Gall. “It’s so nice to be around musicians again.”
Instead of the weekly concert themes the band is known for, the Pops this summer will be performing “a weekly Concert in the Park, which is a great American tradition,” Gall said. “We’ll play plenty of marches and familiar concert band tunes.”
One of those classics will open the concert — “You’re a Grand Old Flag” by George M. Cohan, to celebrate Flag Day, which was Monday.
A local classic will also be on hand tonight: Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies and vocal soloist. Tonight, he’ll be featured with the band on Hoagy Carmichael’s “Star Dust” and the Irving Berlin hit “Blue Skies.”
“Our season starting means we’ll have nothing but blue skies from now on,” Gall said of that particular song choice.
Berg, too, is thrilled to return to the band shell.
“I’ve been emceeing and singing from the stage of the Pennoyer Park Band Shell since it opened in 1988,” he said, “and had probably begun to take performances there a bit for granted — but never, ever again.”
“We had a lot of things taken away from us during the height of the pandemic,” Berg added, “and among the most painful losses was the simple joy of sitting in an audience and listening to a live performance.”
When Berg rehearsed with the Pops Band on Monday night, he noted being “really taken aback at how emotional it was to see all those familiar faces. What a happy reunion this is for all of us.”
Tonight’s program
For its opening concert, the band will also perform:
“Earth, Wind and Fire in Concert,” a medley of hits from the group: “September,” “After the Love Has Gone” and “Fantasy.” “We wanted to have a little bit of classic rock ‘n’ roll from the late 1970s,” Gall said.
“Blue Tango,” written by “everyone’s favorite composer of light orchestral works, Leroy Anderson,” Gall said. “We’ll be playing several Anderson tunes this summer.”
The Village People’s ‘70s hit “Y.M.C.A.” “This is for the time during the concert when the wind comes off the lake and people in the crowd need to move around and warm up,” Gall said. “We hope everyone gets up and dances.”
“The Girl From Ipanema,” written by Antonio Carlos Jobim. “That song kicked off the bossa nova craze in the U.S. in the early 1960s,” Gall said.
“La Paloma,” which Gall calls “a beautiful Spanish serenade from 1863.”
“Phantom of the Opera,” a medley of songs written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and arranged for band by Warren Barker. “We wanted to represent Broadway on this program,” Gall said. Songs in the medley include “Think of Me,” “All I Ask of You,” “The Music of the Night” and the musical’s title tune.
Germinaro will lead the band on “The Windmills of Your Mind,” Michel Legrand’s famous theme from “The Thomas Crown Affair.”
The song was first heard in the 1968 film, starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, and also in the 1999 remake, starring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo. “It’s just a really nice tune,” Germinaro said.
Germinaro will also conduct “Italian Festival,” a medley featuring “Summertime in Venice,” “Love Theme from ‘La Strada’” and “Anema E Core.”
“These pieces were arranged for band by Glenn Osser,” Germinaro said. “He’s a great arranger. My mom would love this — I love this, too. These are wonderful melodies.”
The program closes with “King Cotton,” which Gall calls “a good old John Philip Sousa march, the perfect way to end this first concert back on the band shell.”
Supported by the city
Both conductors — and Berg — are quick to thank the City of Kenosha for its support of the band.
“It says a lot for the city of Kenosha that they’ve supported this wonderful band for more than 90 years,” Gall said. “I’m happy to be carrying on that tradition.”
Berg, too, is “so grateful that the City of Kenosha understood the importance of the Kenosha Pops returning.”
“I am planning on getting there plenty early on Wednesday evening,” he added, “just so I can circulate through the audience and say hello. What a beautiful and joyous night it will be.”