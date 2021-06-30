WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band playing patriotic program

As we head into the July 4th holiday weekend, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs a patriotic-themed program tonight on the band shell in Pennoyer Park.
“It’s a fun concert. Everybody likes marches,” said Frank Germinaro, the band’s assistant conductor.
And there are indeed marches: “National Emblem,” a 1902 march by Edwin Eugene Bagley, and two pieces by John Philip Sousa: “The Liberty Bell” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The official marches of the different branches of the military are featured in “Armed Forces Salute,” arranged by Bob Lowden.
Sticking with that genre, Germinaro will conduct “Stars and Bars” by Robert Jager, which he calls “a fast-paced march with a beautiful piccolo solo featuring Vera Olguin.”
Audience members should come prepared to sing during “Sing for America,” a medley featuring “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “America.”
Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies, will lead that number and will also be featured on “America the Beautiful.” “The beautiful arrangement by Carmen Dragon will knock your socks off,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director.
Berg is the narrator for “Duty, Honor, Country.” The words in that piece come from an address made by Gen. Douglas MacArthur at the U.S. Military Academy on May 12, 1962.
The band reaches back to World War I for the medley “Over There,” featuring pieces popular during that era: “Goodbye Broadway, Hello France,” “It’s a Long Way to Berlin,” “K-K-Katy,” “Keep Your Head Down, Fritzy Boy,” “Where Do We Go from Here, Boys?” and, of course, “Over There.”
Another medley reaches even further back in history: “The Blue and the Gray,” arranged by Pops favorite Clare Grundman, features Civil War era tunes “Marching Through Georgia,” “The Yellow Rose of Texas” and “Dixie.”
“He wrote a lot of tunes for concert band,” Gall said of Grundman, “and is a master of orchestrating — he knew how to make a band sound rich and full.”
A more recent tune on the program is Lee Greenwood’s 1984 hit “God Bless the USA.”
Pre-concert jazz trio
The Dave Braun Trio — featuring Dave Braun on guitar, his wife Paula on bass and their son Pete on drums — is performing tonight at 6 p.m. on the band shell, before the Pops Band’s program.
Paula Braun also plays flute with the Pops Band.
Dave Braun — a University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate who has been performing jazz in this area for more than three decades — also sponsors free concerts at UW-Parkside through his business, Southeast Wisconsin Hearing Center.
Pete Braun describes himself as “an actuary by day, an athlete on weekends and a musician at night.” He’s also the father of two young sons.
The trio’s pieces will include “Alone Together” by Arthur Schwartz, “Invitation” by Bronislaw Kaper, “Falling in Love with Love” by Richard Rodgers, “Have You Met Miss Jones?” by Rodgers (with lyrics by Lorenz Hart), “Star Eyes” by Gene de Paul and Don Raye, “Spain” and “What Was” by Chick Corea, and “Pentup House” by Sonny Rollins.
The Dave Braun Trio plays at the HobNob, 277 Sheridan Road, from 7 to 10 every Friday night. For more information, go to www.davebraunjazz.com.