WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band playing patriotic program

As we head into the July 4th holiday weekend, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs a patriotic-themed program tonight on the band shell in Pennoyer Park.

“It’s a fun concert. Everybody likes marches,” said Frank Germinaro, the band’s assistant conductor.

And there are indeed marches: “National Emblem,” a 1902 march by Edwin Eugene Bagley, and two pieces by John Philip Sousa: “The Liberty Bell” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The official marches of the different branches of the military are featured in “Armed Forces Salute,” arranged by Bob Lowden.

Sticking with that genre, Germinaro will conduct “Stars and Bars” by Robert Jager, which he calls “a fast-paced march with a beautiful piccolo solo featuring Vera Olguin.”

Audience members should come prepared to sing during “Sing for America,” a medley featuring “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “America.”

Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies, will lead that number and will also be featured on “America the Beautiful.” “The beautiful arrangement by Carmen Dragon will knock your socks off,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director.