WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band playing patriotic programs

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band has loaded up its July 4 and 6 programs with patriotic favorites.

“We will do our ‘Yankee Doodlest’ to keep everyone entertained,” said Craig Gall, the band’s conductor. “This concert is a real slice of Americana — with marches, American folk melodies and songs reaching all the way back to the Revolutionary War.”

The Pops is performing starting at 4 p.m. Monday on the band shell and at its regular time — 7 p.m. — on Wednesday.

In keeping with the spirit of the holiday, we offer a patriotic quiz, with the answers provided by the pieces on the programs:

1) What is our state march?

A: “On Wisconsin” by W.T. Purdy. (And not the “Budweiser” song, despite what you may have heard at UW-Madison football games.) The state made it official in 1959.

2) The Marine Corps’ motto, “semper fidelis,” is also the title of a John Philip Sousa march. But that is not the official march of the Marine Corps. What is?

A: “U.S. Marines on Parade” by Albert Mancini.

3) What are the official marches of the other branches of the armed services?

A: “U.S. Field Artillery March” (Army), “Anchor’s Aweigh” (Navy), “Army Air Corps March” (Air Force) and “Semper Paratus” (Coast Guard). Those marches will be performed July 4 during the concert’s traditional grand finale. The marches will also be played on July 6, but not all together.

4) Which beloved Sousa march is the national march of the United States?

A: “The Stars and Stripes Forever” is the official national march of the U.S., through an act of Congress.

5) What song contains the lyric “mine eyes have seen the glory”?

A: “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies, will sing the song with the Pops.

6) Who was Israel Beilin?

A: That’s the real name of Irving Berlin, who came to the U.S. from Russia at age 5 and who wrote an estimated 1,500 songs during his 60-year career. The Pops Band is playing “Irving Berlin’s Songs for America,” a medley of some of those songs, including “The Is the Army, Mister Jones” and “God Bless America.”

7) Who was Clare Grundman?

A: Grundman was an American composer and arranger and is a Pops Band favorite. Tonight’s program features two Grundman pieces — “American Folk Rhapsody No. 3,” a medley that features traditional songs including “Colorado Trail,” “Git Along, Little Dogies,” “Careless Love” and “Turkey in the Straw,” and Grundman’s “The Spirit of ’76,” featuring songs from the Revolutionary War era, including “Washington’s March at Trenton,” “Yankee Doodle,” “Norah, Dear Norah” and “Chester.” Grundman “really knew how to make a band sound good,” Gall said.

8) Which Sousa march was used as theme song for the British TV comedy series “Monty Python’s Flying Circus”?

“The Liberty Bell.” Rumor has it the comedy troupe chose that song because the copyright had expired, and they wouldn’t have to pay to use it. Very cheeky!

9) What Civil War battle was fought July 1 to 3, 1863?

The battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania. Kathy Ripley, the band’s assistant conductor, is directing the band on “Gettysburg” by Randy Edelman. The music was written for the 1993 movie about the epic battle.

10) What Samuel Augustus Ward hymn was combined with a poem by Katharine Lee Bates and has become a beloved patriotic tune?

“America the Beautiful.” The Pops Band is playing Carmen Dragon’s arrangement of the piece, with vocals by Berg.

Bonus question: Who wrote music for the epic TV series “Victory at Sea”?

Richard Rodgers composed the music for the 26-part, 13-hour TV series about the U.S. Navy’s battles during World War II. The series first aired on NBC in 1952. The Pops Band is playing “Guadalcanal March,” which was part of the “Victory at Sea” music. “It doesn’t get much better than this. This was a huge TV project, and Rodgers wrote the music for it,” Gall said.

Both concerts will also feature other tunes, including “American Patrol” by F. W. Meachem, James D. Ployhar’s arrangement of the traditional folk melody “Shenandoah” and the “National Emblem” and “32nd Division” marches.

