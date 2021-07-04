WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band playing pre-fireworks show

What is the 1984 song “God Bless the USA.”?

Don’t believe me about that “earworm” part? Just try not to hum the song after hearing it.

The national march of the United States.

What is John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever”?

By a 1987 act of the U.S. Congress, “Stars and Stripes” is the official national march of the United States of America. And it wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without hearing this tune at least once!

“The Liberty Bell.”

Which Sousa march is also the theme song for “Monty Python’s Flying Circus”?

Rumor has it the comedy troupe chose that song because the copyright had expired, and they wouldn’t have to pay to use it.

“Semper Paratus.”

What is the official march of the United States Coast Guard?

The song was written in 1927 by U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Francis Saltus Van Boskerck. “Semper Paratus,” the Latin phrase for “always ready,” is also the official motto of the Coast Guard.