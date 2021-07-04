WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band playing pre-fireworks show

The Fourth of July is all about tradition, which means the Kenosha Pops Concert Band is performing its annual pre-fireworks concert today.
“We load it up with patriotic music,” said Craig Gall, the band’s conductor. “It’s a program packed with Americana to usher in the fireworks.”
“I can’t wait to see everyone at the band shell for the holiday,” added Frank Germinaro, the band’s assistant conductor.
The band broke a few of its longstanding traditions in 2019, however, by moving the concert to the band shell in Pennoyer Park (from Wolfenbuttel Park) and playing at 4 p.m., instead of immediately before the fireworks show.
Another American tradition — the trivia game show “Jeopardy” — is also facing change as it searches for a new quizmaster after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.
As we wait to hear who the new “Jeopardy!” host will be — Ken Jennings? Katie Couric? LeVar Burton? Aaron Rodgers? — we offer a patriotic quiz in the style of “Jeopardy.”
We give you the answer and you provide the question, all related to pieces on the July 4 program:
“Pikes Peak” by Katharine Lee Bates.Which poem was combined with a Samuel August Ward hymn to become “America the Beautiful”?
The band’s master of ceremonies, Greg Berg, will sing Carmen Dragon’s stirring arrangement of this beloved song during today’s concert.
“There are many versions of ‘America the Beautiful,’ but this is still the best arrangement of that song,” Gall said. (Because we love useless trivia, here’s some more: Dragon was the father of the late Daryl Dragon, the “Captain” in the 1970s pop duo Captain & Tennille.)
“Duty, Honor, Country.”
What is the motto of the U.S. Military Academy?
The phrase is also the title of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s speech on May 12, 1962, to West Point cadets. Composer Harold Walters’ piece of the same name is built around that speech. Berg is the narrator, reading MacArthur’s text.
A medley featuring beloved folk tunes “Shenandoah,” “Billy Boy” and “Skip to My Lou.”
What is “American Folk Rhapsody No. 2,” arranged by Pops favorite Clare Grundman?
“He wrote a lot of tunes for concert band,” Gall said of Grundman, “and is a master of orchestrating — he knew how to make a band sound good.”
Lee Greenwood’s notorious earworm.
What is the 1984 song “God Bless the USA.”?
Don’t believe me about that “earworm” part? Just try not to hum the song after hearing it.
The national march of the United States.
What is John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever”?
By a 1987 act of the U.S. Congress, “Stars and Stripes” is the official national march of the United States of America. And it wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without hearing this tune at least once!
“The Liberty Bell.”
Which Sousa march is also the theme song for “Monty Python’s Flying Circus”?
Rumor has it the comedy troupe chose that song because the copyright had expired, and they wouldn’t have to pay to use it.
“Semper Paratus.”
What is the official march of the United States Coast Guard?
The song was written in 1927 by U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Francis Saltus Van Boskerck. “Semper Paratus,” the Latin phrase for “always ready,” is also the official motto of the Coast Guard.
Today’s program will feature the official marches of all of the armed services, including “Semper Paratus,” along with “U.S. Field Artillery March” (Army), “Anchor’s Aweigh” (Navy), “U.S. Marines on Parade” (Marine Corps) and “Army Air Corps March” (Air Force).
Other pieces on the program today include: “Abe Lincoln Overture” by Leland Forsblad; “Stars and Bars” by Robert Jager; “National Emblem,” a 1902 march by Edwin Eugene Bagley; and the World War I medley “Over There.” Audience members should come prepared to sing with Berg during “Sing for America,” a medley featuring “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “America.”