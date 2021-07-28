WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band salutes Bucks, Olympics

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band salutes two of the biggest stories in the world of sports at tonight’s concert:
The rousing “Yagi-Bushi” — a folk song from Japan — “is a perfect choice during the Tokyo Olympics,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director.
“This is fun stuff if I ever heard it,” Gall said. “I love this piece.”
And while the U.S. Swim Team and women’s gymnastics are dominating the headlines this week, the biggest sports story in the state of Wisconsin is the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Championship.
Gall couldn’t find a piece called “Bucks in Six,” but he did pull out “Streets of Athens” from the band’s extensive music library.
John Cacavas wrote the piece, which Gall calls “a tribute to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who grew up in Greece." He is, of course, welcome to attend the free concert — and bring along the Larry O’Brien trophy, too.
As for composer Cacavas, he’s somewhat of a superstar, too, in the world of music. During a career of several decades, the prolific Cacavas wrote several scores for movies and TV shows, most notably the long-running 1970s cop show “Kojak,” serving as that show’s chief composer. Other TV credits include writing music for “Hawaii Five-O,” “The Bionic Woman” and several TV movies.
Master of Ceremonies Greg Berg is the featured soloist on “Embraceable You,” Warren Barker’s arrangement of the George and Ira Gershwin classic.
Other songs on tonight’s program include:
“Rainy Days and Monday,” which was “a big hit for the Carpenters in the 1970s,” Gall said.
A medley of songs from the 1957 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Flower Drum Song,” which tells the story of Chinese immigrants in San Francisco.
“Liberty Fanfare” by John Williams, written for the 100th birthday of the Statue of Liberty on July 3, 1986.
A medley of songs by Cole Porter, including “Anything Goes,” “Begin the Beguine,” “Night and Day,” “Just One of Those Things” and “Blow, Gabriel Blow,” arranged for band by Robert Russell Bennett.
Selections from “Roots,” the landmark 1970s miniseries. Also look for “Roots” star LeVar Burton, who is guest hosting “Jeopardy!” this week.
The charming Spanish piece “Sol Y Sombra” by George Gates. The title of the rousing march refers to “buying seats on the sunny or the more expensive shady area at a bullfight,” Gall said.
“The Roosters Lay Eggs in Kansas,” a tune unofficially known as John Philip Sousa’s favorite encore. It’s “a great novelty tune,” Gall said, “with some very unusual solo parts.”
Frank Germinaro, the band’s assistant conductor, is leading the band on Sousa’s “Washington Post March” and “Come Back to Sorrento,” by Ernesto de Curtis and arranged by Sammy Nestico. “It’s a fine arrangement of a gorgeous piece.” Germinaro said.