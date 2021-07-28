WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band salutes Bucks, Olympics

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band salutes two of the biggest stories in the world of sports at tonight’s concert:

The rousing “Yagi-Bushi” — a folk song from Japan — “is a perfect choice during the Tokyo Olympics,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director.

“This is fun stuff if I ever heard it,” Gall said. “I love this piece.”

And while the U.S. Swim Team and women’s gymnastics are dominating the headlines this week, the biggest sports story in the state of Wisconsin is the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Championship.

Gall couldn’t find a piece called “Bucks in Six,” but he did pull out “Streets of Athens” from the band’s extensive music library.

John Cacavas wrote the piece, which Gall calls “a tribute to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who grew up in Greece." He is, of course, welcome to attend the free concert — and bring along the Larry O’Brien trophy, too.