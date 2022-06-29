WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band salutes the big bands

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its landmark 100th season with “A Salute to the Big Bands and the 1940s.”

Each week, the band is taking audiences “through the decades” with songs from the past century.

Tonight, the spotlight is on the 1940s, when big bands overseen by Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and Milwaukee native Woody Herman ruled the airwaves.

A lot of those bandleaders are featured in “Big Band Favorites,” Bob Lowden’s arrangement of songs from big band masters: Dorsey (“I’m Gettin’ Sentimental Over You”), Kenton (“Here’s That Rainy Day”), Goodman (“Stompin’ at the Savoy”), Miller (“In the Mood”) and Herman (“Woodchopper’s Ball”).

The piece opens with Pops’ trombone player John Schoettler “doing his Tommy Dorsey imitation,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director.

Speaking of Dorsey — known as the “Sentimental Gentleman of Swing” because of his smooth-toned trombone playing — Pops Assistant Conductor Kathy Ripley will lead the band on “T.D.’s Boogie Woogie,” written by Dorsey.

Ellington’s music is heard in the medley “Salute the Duke,” featuring the tunes “Take the ‘A’ Train,” “Satin Doll,” “Flamingo” and “Perdido.”

The Pops will also perform music from the 1949 Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein Broadway musical “South Pacific,” “one of the biggest hits of the ‘40s,” Gall said.

Also from the 1940s is Jerome Kern’s “Long Ago (And Far Away).” The song — with lyrics by Ira Gershwin — is from the 1944 movie “Cover Girl,” starring Rita Hayworth and Gene Kelly. The song was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song and has been recorded by everyone from Bing Crosby and Perry Como to Rod Stewart (in 2005).

Tonight on the band shell, guest vocalist Melissa Cardamone will sing “Long Ago.” She is also the master of ceremonies for the concert.

Ripley will also conduct John Williams’ march from the 1979 movie “1941.”

“I love this march,” she said. “John Williams is a master — and he just turned 90 years old.”

Gall will lead the band on two pieces close to his heart: “Serenata,” a late 1940s piece by Pops favorite Leroy Anderson, and Roland Kohler’s polka “In schoner Erinnerung.”

The Anderson piece “was a mainstay of the Pops when I first joined the group,” said Gall, who is in his 20th season as the band’s conductor. He first joined the band almost 30 years ago. Anderson, he added, “arranged it for band himself. It’s a fantastic, energetic piece.”

As for the polka, the title means “in fond memory” in English, “which fits in nicely with our 100th anniversary and looking back at music from the past century,” Gall said. The polka, however, is a recent tune, composed in 2019.

Double the music

The Pops Band starts at 7 p.m., and at 7:45 p.m., a second group — the Hartland Community Band, directed by Jack Schulze — will take over on the band shell.

The Hartland band, which formed in 1994, last visited the Pops for a performance in 2015.

Tonight, the Hartland band’s program includes “Portrait of Freedom” by Steven Reinke and “Bluejackets on Parade” by Edwin Franko Goldman, who has a fun connection to community bands: The Goldman Band Shell in Allentown, Pa., is named in his honor. For more than 100 years, the band shell has been the home of the Allentown Band, of which Goldman was the first guest conductor in 1927.

The Hartland Band is also performing selections from “West Side Story,” “Amazing Grace” and “Fantasy on ‘The Marine’s Hymn’” by James D. Ployhar.

Two of the Hartland Band’s pieces feature vocalists: “Singin’ in the Rain” and the 1984 song “God Bless the USA,” a huge hit for Lee Greenwood. Be careful, however; this song is a notorious earworm!

