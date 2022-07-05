 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free concert tonight

WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band tries again with patriotic program

After rain forced the Kenosha Pops Concert Band to abandon its July 4 performance, the Pops will try again tonight on the band shell.

On Monday, the band played two marches -- "National Emblem" and "Stars and Stripes Forever" -- as the rain drenched the musicians and their instruments.

"We are planning on performing our July 4 program, just a few days later," said Craig Gall, the band's musical director. "Hopefully, the weather will cooperate tonight." (The chance of rain is hovering at about 45%, but conditions can change rapidly.)

The program features traditional marches, including “On Wisconsin” by W.T. Purdy and “The Liberty Bell” by John Philip Sousa.

More marches make up the band's traditional July 4 finale, a salute to the armed services, featuring the official marches of all five branches: “U.S. Marines on Parade” (Marines), “U.S. Field Artillery March” (Army), “Anchor’s Aweigh” (Navy), “Army Air Corps March” (Air Force) and “Semper Paratus” (Coast Guard). 

People are also reading…

The program also features Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies, singing the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and Carmen Dragon’s arrangement of "America the Beautiful."

Kathy Ripley, the band’s assistant conductor, is directing the band on “Gettysburg” by Randy Edelman. The music was written for the 1993 movie about the epic battle.

Also on the program: Richard Rodgers'  “Guadalcanal March,” which was part of the music Rodgers composed for the 26-part, 13-hour “Victory at Sea” TV series about the U.S. Navy’s battles during World War II; “American Patrol” by F.W. Meachem; James D. Ployhar’s arrangement of the traditional folk melody “Shenandoah”; and the “32nd Division” march.

+3 
Kathy Ripley

Ripley
+3 
Greg Berg (copy)

Berg

If you go

What: Kenosha Pops Concert Band patriotic program

When: 7 tonight (July 6)

Where: Pennoyer Park on the lakefront, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street

Admission: Free

