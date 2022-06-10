WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band welcomes new assistant conductor

When Frank Germinaro took to the podium last Aug. 4 for the final time as a Kenosha Pops Band conductor, it marked the end of a relationship stretching back several decades.

Germinaro’s history with the city’s official band goes back to 1969. He started as a clarinet and percussion player and then was assistant conductor for several years under the late John Bunic.

When Germinaro succeeded Bunic as the band's musical director, he tapped Craig Gall to be his assistant conductor.

That twosome continued from 1993 to 2003, when Germinaro retired from the Pops.

For the first time.

Then, 15 years later, “they dusted me off,” he joked, and he returned to the podium in 2018 as assistant conductor.

As the Pops Band gets ready to start its 100th season, Germinaro reflects on his 50-plus years with the group.

"I was asked by a fellow musician because they needed help in the percussion and clarinet section," he said. "I was a music major at the time and played accordion in my own band.

"Playing in the Pops band was very different than playing in a small group," he added. "You had to play all the notes that were there in the music and no improvising."

He calls the band "a great and sometimes weird collection of musicians — and I fit right in with the weird ones! They are all my friends."

Ripley joins the Pops

Taking over for Germinaro as the band's assistant conductor is Kathy Ripley, a longtime director with the Kenosha Unified School District.

"I've been the band director at Tremper High School for nine years," she said, "and before that, I was at Lance Middle School for eight years, after starting as an elementary school band teacher."

In all, Ripley — a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa — has worked with KUSD students for 21 years.

She's also performed with the Pops Band as a flute player, though her five years as director of the Band of the Black Watch filled her schedule in recent summers.

When Gall asked her to take over as assistant conductor, "I said yes right away," she said. "I've always played in community bands, after starting as a high school student in Cedar Rapids, and I'm so happy to be involved with the Pops."

When told she's "breaking the glass ceiling" at the Pops Band as the group's first female conductor, she smiles and says it's a familiar role: "I am also the first woman high school conductor in the KUSD system," Ripley said.

Welcome back

Gall, starting his 20th season leading the Pops, has "lots of fun things planned for the 100th season," he said, with an overall theme of "music through the decades" and special guests.

When he first joined the band as a baritone player back in the early 1990s, "I would never have guessed I'd be around for the 100th season, much less at the helm."

Back then, Gall was the band director at Washington Junior High School. He's now been the band director at Kimberly High School near Appleton for almost 25 years.

"It's been a fun ride," he said of his 30 years with the Pops Band. "It's worth coming back to Kenosha each week to work with a wonderful group of musicians. This group performs a miracle each week, playing concerts with very little time to rehearse."

Gall adds that "it says a lot for the City of Kenosha that they’ve supported this wonderful band for 100 years. I’m happy to be carrying on that tradition.”

