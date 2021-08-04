WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band wraps up 2021 season

“I’m going to miss all the musicians,” he added, “and my sidekick,” nodding his head toward Gall.

Of the 2021 season, Gall said he’s “thrilled we’ve been able to play once again after losing our entire 2020 season due to COVID-19. We played with a smaller band this summer due to COVID restrictions, and we’re looking forward to being back at full strength in 2022.”

The band’s musicians, he added, “all pulled together this summer.”

Gall also thanked “our audience for coming back to Pennoyer Park with us.”

The band opened its season on June 16 “with the biggest opening night audience I ever remember seeing,” Gall said. “It shows how eager people are to be out at events again.”

He and Germinaro also gave thanks to the city of Kenosha “for supporting us through all these years,” Germinaro said. “The city’s been great, along with the band’s board of directors and all the people who work behind the scenes.”

Of the crew members who set up the stage, transport the band’s equipment to the park, run the sound system and all the other support jobs, Gall said, “They do all the work, so Frank and I can just program the music each week.”