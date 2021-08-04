WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Band wraps up 2021 season

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s season finale is always a bittersweet night on the band shell, as the group plays favorite tunes from this summer’s performances.
This concert, however, takes on added meaning: It’s also the final Pops concert for Assistant Conductor Frank Germinaro.
“This is my swan song,” he said.
Actually, this will be Germinaro’s second swan song as a Pops Band conductor.
He led the band from 1993 until retiring in 2003. Then, 15 years later, “they dusted me off,” he jokes, when he returned to the podium in 2018 as assistant conductor.
Germinaro’s history with the city’s official band goes back to 1968. He started as a clarinet player and then was assistant conductor for several years under the late John Bunic.
When Germinaro succeeded Bunic, he tapped Craig Gall to be his assistant conductor.
Now Gall is wrapping up his 18th season as the band’s musical director “and before that, I served as Frank’s assistant for seven years. When he came back in 2018, we switched roles,” Gall said.
Summing up his 50-plus years of involvement with the Pops Band, Germinaro said, “It’s been great; it’s been my honor to be associated with this group.
“I’m going to miss all the musicians,” he added, “and my sidekick,” nodding his head toward Gall.
Of the 2021 season, Gall said he’s “thrilled we’ve been able to play once again after losing our entire 2020 season due to COVID-19. We played with a smaller band this summer due to COVID restrictions, and we’re looking forward to being back at full strength in 2022.”
The band’s musicians, he added, “all pulled together this summer.”
Gall also thanked “our audience for coming back to Pennoyer Park with us.”
The band opened its season on June 16 “with the biggest opening night audience I ever remember seeing,” Gall said. “It shows how eager people are to be out at events again.”
He and Germinaro also gave thanks to the city of Kenosha “for supporting us through all these years,” Germinaro said. “The city’s been great, along with the band’s board of directors and all the people who work behind the scenes.”
Of the crew members who set up the stage, transport the band’s equipment to the park, run the sound system and all the other support jobs, Gall said, “They do all the work, so Frank and I can just program the music each week.”
Band’s favorites
The Aug. 4 program features favorites from the summer season, plus some tunes that didn’t get played when the band’s July 14 concert was rained out:
Katy Perry’s 2010 hit “Firework,” making its Pops debut.
Leroy Anderson’s “The Waltzing Cat.” Audience members should listen for a few special solo parts.
“Beauty and the Beast,” a medley of tunes by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman from the Disney animated film.
“On, Wisconsin” by W.T. Purdy. March master John Philip Sousa “said this was the best college song he had ever heard,” Gall said of our state’s official song.
Master of Ceremonies Greg Berg is the featured soloist on Cole Porter’s “Begin the Beguine” and the Irving Berlin hit “Blue Skies.” Berg will seek assistance from audience members, to join with him on “Sing Along No. 10,” featuring the 1920s tunes “Carolina in the Morning,” “Pretty Baby,” “Oh, You Beautiful Doll” and “Side by Side.”
“Italian Festival,” a medley featuring “Summertime in Venice,” “Love Theme from ‘La Strada’” and “Anema E Core.” These pieces “were arranged for band by Glenn Osser,” Germinaro said. “He’s a great arranger. My mom would love this — I love this, too. These are wonderful melodies.”
The medley “The Blue and the Gray,” arranged by Clare Grundman, featuring Civil War era tunes “Marching Through Georgia,” “The Yellow Rose of Texas” and “Dixie.” Grundman “is a master of orchestrating,” Gall said. “He knew how to make a band sound rich and full.”
“I Left my Heart in San Francisco,” made famous by singer Tony Bennett.
“Hoop-Dee-Doo” polka. “This is a great trombone piece, with lots of sliding” Gall said.
Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Tonight’s program will also feature “Old Scottish Melody” — better known as “Auld Lang Syne.” That traditional piece, sung by Berg, has become the band’s signature sign-off each season.