KENOSHA — "It's Christmas music. And who doesn't like Christmas music?"

That's Craig Gall's mindset as he puts together the program for the Kenosha Pops Concert Band's annual holiday concert in Carthage College's Siebert Chapel.

The band's musical director also works on stuffing the program with "a nice variety of music. We like to include carols from around the world — familiar and not-so-familiar — and symphonic pieces. And we play sacred songs alongside the secular tunes of the season. Overall, we try to formulate a program that will appeal to people of all ages."

This year's symphonic piece is "Procession of the Nobles" by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

Carols include a fantasy on the 15th century English "Coventry Carol," arranged by Jerry Brubaker and "Still, Still, Still," a 19th century Austrian carol, arranged by Gerald Sebesky. Also on the program Saturday night is “On a Catalonian Carol” by Randall Standridge, based on a traditional carol from the Catalonia (northeast) region of Spain.

On the other end of the musical spectrum is the novelty song "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” arranged by James Kazik, and recorded in 1953 by 10-year-old child star Gayla Peevey. A guest vocalist will perform what Gall laughingly calls the song's "timeless lyrics.”

Each year, Gall also looks to add new pieces to the program.

"I ran across a cute arrangement of 'Over the River and Through the Wood,' which I remember learning in elementary school music class," Gall said.

When he and Assistant Conductor Kathy Ripley "sat down to work on this program, we looked at each other and said 'that's a great concert opener,'" Gall said. John Moss arranged the traditional song, based on an 1844 poem.

"I always considered it to be a Thanksgiving song," Gall said, "but it talks about horses and sleighs, so why not? It's a fun way to get things rolling for the evening."

Two Ripleys

Ripley — who is finishing her debut season as the group's assistant conductor — is starting a new tradition with this concert.

"This is the first Christmas concert I will conduct, but I have played flute with the Pops each year at Carthage for this concert," she said.

James Ripley, director of instrumental music at Carthage College and Ripley's husband, is the guest conductor. He'll lead the band on "A Vaughan Williams Christmas," arranged by Douglas Wagner. The medley features "Forest Green," "Wassail Song" and "Sussex Carol" and "celebrates the 150th anniversary of the birth of the great British composer," Gall said.

"Jim always conducts a song on this concert," Kathy Ripley said. "This year, both Ripleys will conduct."

She will lead the band on the concert opener, the "Hippopotamus" tune, "'Twas the Night before Christmas" by Jack Bullock and Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride."

"I am really looking forward to conducting and playing for this concert," she said. "It will be such a fun concert and a great way for the community to get into the spirit of the season with all of the great music.

"It was easy for Craig and me to put this concert together because the Christmas favorites stand out so prominently," Ripley added. "I am positive everyone will enjoy the concert."

Grand finale

The concert will conclude with Leroy Anderson’s “Christmas Festival,” which has been a mainstay of the Pops’ holiday concerts over the years, Gall said. The medley includes “Joy to the World,” “Deck the Halls,” “God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen,” “Good King Wenceslas” and “Silent Night.”

“Christmas Festival” is “a wonderful setting of traditional holiday carols,” Gall said. “Though over 65 years old, it is still the one arrangement of seasonal music by which all others are measured.”

Master of ceremonies Greg Berg will play the chapel’s Fritsch Family Memorial Casavant Pipe Organ on “Christmas Festival.” He is also the vocal soloist on Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.”

The final piece the audience will hear is Charles Wiley’s setting of an old Scottish melody, “Auld Lang Syne,” with vocals by Berg.

"Of everything I get to sing in various settings and with different groups," Berg said, "nothing exceeds the warm poignancy of singing 'Auld Lang Syne' for this particular concert. It brings to mind all kinds of precious memories."

The Pops Christmas concert, he added, "is one of my very favorite nights of the whole year."

The joy of music

"What I love so much about this group," Berg said of the Pops Band, "is their combination of musical excellence, warm camaraderie and genuine joy. It makes it a complete pleasure to be a part of their story."

He's also "excited about getting to play the mighty pipe organ in Siebert Chapel again. It's a magnificent instrument."

When the Pops Band started playing a Christmas concert two decades ago, "we had no idea it would turn into an annual tradition, and and here we are, 20 years later," Gall said. "Now the band and the audience can't wait for it to happen every year. It's a joyous time of year and we're playing joyous music, and it's a great way to usher in the holiday season."

Gall said he appreciates Carthage hosting the Pops Christmas program each year.

"The band couldn't ask for a better place to perform," he said. "The acoustics are fantastic in the chapel, and we make use of the wonderful pipe organ."

“Once again the concert is free to the public,” Gall added. “Donations will be accepted to help support the continued operations of the band as well as the Carthage College band program."

---------------------------

What: Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s Christmas concert

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Carthage College’s Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive

Cost: Admission is free, and tickets are not required.

Also: A free shuttle will be available to take audience members from the south campus parking lot to the chapel entrance. The shuttle will start at 6 p.m. and will also be running after the concert ends.

Watch from home: A free livestream will be available online. Log on at carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/webcast-3/