WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Concert Band opens 100th season

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band will open its 100th season tonight, with a free concert on the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park.

“I’m excited,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director. “This is going to be a fun concert.”

To mark the band’s first century, the Pops will be performing music from the past 10 decades each week, starting tonight with the 1920s.

“Twentiana” is a medley of several songs from that decade, including “I Want to be Happy,” “Bye, Bye, Blackbird,” “Charleston” and “Tea for Two.”

Also on tonight’s program are “Serenade” by Sigmund Romberg, from 1924’s “The Student Prince” operetta, and two jazz pieces: “St. Louis Blues” by W.C. Handy and “Tribute to Louis Armstrong,” with early Armstrong tunes arranged for band by John Edmondson.

“The 1920s was when jazz was really coming into its own,” Gall said, adding that jazz “was born in the U.S.”

Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies, is the featured vocalist on two standards from the 1920s: “Someone to Watch Over Me” by George and Ira Gershwin and “Stardust” by Hoagy Carmichael. Both pieces were arranged by Warren Barker.

Berg is also featured on a medley of songs from the 1927 musical “Show Boat,” with songs by Oscar Hammerstein and Jerome Kern, including “Old Man River.”

Founded in 1922

“The Dauntless Battalion” by John Philip Sousa fits the theme of the night — and the season — perfectly. The march was written in 1922, the same year the Kenosha Pops Concert Band was founded.

The band started as an American Legion Band, sponsored by Paul Herrick Post 21, which leads us into “Badger Legionnaire.”

The march was written in the 1920s and is “a piece of Kenosha Pops history,” Gall said. “It was written by the band’s third director — George E. Manupella — for the local American Legion Post.” (Manupella was director from 1924 until 1961. He followed directors Helmuth Schaefer and Peter Niccolai Sr.)

The different strains in the piece, Gall said, “are traditional folk songs from Italy.”

Band tradition

The concert opens tonight with Sousa’s “U.S. Field Artillery March,” the official march of the U.S. Army.

“When I was assistant conductor,” Gall said, “I started a tradition of opening the concerts with marches from the U.S. armed services. Tonight, we bring back that tradition.”

Kathy Ripley — the band’s new assistant conductor — makes her band shell debut, conducting the opening march, plus Sousa’s 1922 “The Gallant Seventh” march and other pieces, including 1927’s “Tahiti Trot.”

“This piece has an interesting story,” Ripley said. “It’s from the musical ‘No, No Nanette’ and results from a bet.”

Here are the details: Composer Dmitri Shostakovich wrote this orchestration after he and conductor Nikolai Malko listened to the song “Tahiti Trot” on a record at Malko’s house. Malko bet 100 roubles that Shostakovich could not completely re-orchestrate the song from memory in under an hour. Shostakovich did it in 45 minutes to win the bet (and the loot).

In keeping with the opening of the centennial season, the Pops will perform “Centennial Fanfare,” a brass-only piece written in 1988.

And don’t get too comfortable while relaxing in Pennoyer Park, listening to the Pops program. The audience participation portion of the evening comes with 1923’s “On the Mall” by Edwin Franko Goldman. Audience members should be prepared to sing and/or whistle when prompted by Gall.

Pre-concert jazz trio

The Dave Braun Trio — featuring Dave Braun on guitar, his wife Paula on bass and their son Pete on drums — is performing tonight starting at 6:15 p.m. on the band shell, before the Pops Band’s program.

Paula Braun also plays flute with the Pops Band.

Dave Braun — a University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate who has been performing jazz in this area for more than three decades — also sponsors free concerts at UW-Parkside through his business, Southeast Wisconsin Hearing Center.

Pete Braun describes himself as “an actuary by day, an athlete on weekends and a musician at night.” He’s also the father of two young sons.

The trio’s pieces will include “Arthur’s Theme” by Burt Bacharach, “Stella By Starlight” by Victor Young, “Yardbird Suite” by Charlie Parker, “Wave” by Antonio Carlos Jobim and “Far Wes” by Wes Montgomery. The trio is also performing “Minor Explosion,” a piece written by Dave Braun, who studied with world-renowned guitarists Barney Kessel and Joe Pass.

The Dave Braun Trio plays at the HobNob, 277 Sheridan Road, from 7 to 10 every Friday night. For more information, go to www.davebraunjazz.com.

