WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops Concert Band wraps up its 100th season

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band will close its landmark 100th season tonight by playing favorite tunes from its summer performances.

Craig Gall, the band’s musical director, said, “We had another great summer of music making."

The season, Gall said, "featured fun themes as we moved from decade to decade, celebrating the band's first 100 years."

"As we head into our second century," he added, "we want to thank the City of Kenosha for its continued support and sponsorship, and we extend our thanks to our faithful audience members for the tremendous support they gave us in our anniversary season."

Kathy Ripley — who is finishing her debut season as the group's assistant conductor — called it "an awesome first season. I had a lot of fun and can't wait to do it again."

'Back to full strength'

Gall was also happy to have the band "back to full strength for the first time since 2019.” (The band's entire 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the group performed with a smaller band in 2021, to allow for more social distancing on the band shell.)

The band’s musicians, he added, “make this possible to do each summer. We all pull it together.”

Band’s favorites

The Aug. 3 program features favorites from the summer season, which highlighted music from the band’s first century:

From the June 15 program: “Badger Legionnaire.” The Pops Band started as an American Legion Band, sponsored by Paul Herrick Post 21, and this march was written in the 1920s. It's “a piece of Kenosha Pops history,” Gall said. “It was written by the band’s third director — George E. Manupella — for the local American Legion Post.” (Manupella was director from 1924 until 1961. He followed directors Helmuth Schaefer and Peter Niccolai Sr.)

The different strains in the piece, Gall said, “are traditional folk songs from Italy.”

From the June 22 concert: A medley of tunes from “The Wizard of Oz,” including “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” “The Merry Old Land of Oz” and “Over the Rainbow.” Also from the program: “The Teddy Bear’s Picnic,” a John W. Bratton piece arranged by Paul Yoder.

From June 29: Ripley will conduct John Williams' march from the 1979 movie "1941." Gall will lead the band on two pieces close to his heart: "Serenata," a late 1940s tune by Pops favorite Leroy Anderson, and Roland Kohler's polka "In schoner Erinnerung."

The Anderson piece “was a mainstay of the Pops when I first joined the group,” said Gall, who is in his 20th season as the band’s conductor. He first joined the Pops almost 30 years ago, playing in the low brass section. As for the polka, the title means “in fond memory” in English, “which fits in nicely with our 100th anniversary and looking back at music from the past century,” Gall said. The polka, however, is a recent tune, composed in 2019.

From July 6: “American Patrol” by F.W. Meachem and Carmen Dragon’s arrangement of “America the Beautiful,” featuring vocalist Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies.

From July 13: "Summer of '69: The Music of Woodstock," with arranger Ted Ricketts compiling the songs "Purple Haze," "Somebody to Love," "Judy Blue Eyes," "With a Little Help from my Friends," "Soul Sacrifice," "Pinball Wizard" and "Proud Mary." Also from that program: a medley from the Broadway musical "Fiddler on the Roof."

From the July 20 concert: A medley of hits by Elton John and Bernie Taupin, featuring "Crocodile Rock," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and "Candle in the Wind," and the calypso tune "Under the Sea," by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman from Disney's 1988 animated film "The Little Mermaid." Also from that program: "Star Wars — The Marches" by John Williams, featuring the main "Star Wars" theme and "Darth Vader's Theme."

The final program each summer also features “Old Scottish Melody” — better known as “Auld Lang Syne.” That traditional piece, sung by Berg, has become the band’s signature sign-off each season.

“It’s always sad to see the summer season end,” he added, “but we’ll see everyone in December at Carthage College for our Christmas concert.”