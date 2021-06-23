WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops returns to the band shell tonight

When the Kenosha Pops Concert Band opened its 99th season, Greg Berg was looking forward to “a beautiful and joyous night.”
After the June 16 concert, Berg, the band’s longtime master of ceremonies and vocal soloist, was thrilled his prediction had come true.
“I don’t know if I had ever seen such a big crowd for opening night,” he said of the hundreds of fans who crowded onto the hill in Pennoyer Park, overlooking the Sesquicentennial Band Shell and the Lake Michigan shoreline.
The band returns to the stage tonight, for its second concert after canceling its 2020 season.
“Our first concert was wonderful,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director. “We couldn’t have asked for a nicer evening or a better crowd.”
Added Assistant Conductor Frank Germinaro, “It was amazing to see such an outstanding audience. We hope to see everyone back at the band shell tonight.”
In a season of classics and traditional favorites, tonight’s program features pieces by well-known composers John Philip Sousa, Leroy Anderson and Meredith Willson.
Germinaro is leading the band on Sousa’s “El Capitan”; the Anderson selection is “The Phantom Regiment.”
That piece is supposed to evoke “a ghostly band approaching from the distance,” Gall said. “They march past us and then disappear.”
Another classic, the band’s trombone section of Tom Frost, Emily Korecz, John Schoettler and Geoff Poole is featured on “Bunch O’ Bones” by Richard Fote.
“It’s a light and lilting bossa nova with a cool beat,” Germinaro said. “The trombones are absolutely wonderful — it’s a must listen.”
Also featured: German music!
The German march “Under the Double Eagle” was written by J.F. Wagner (not the Wagner of opera fame; that would be Richard, and none of his music is on the program tonight.)
The German “Kammerfensterl Polka” features the band’s trombones and French horns “in a beautiful melody during the Trio,” Gall said.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” Gall said of the fast-moving polka.
If you want to dance to this one, Germinaro said with a laugh, “you have to be about 20 years old and able to move fast!”
This week’s Broadway selection is a medley of pieces from 1965’s “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.” Barbra Streisand starred in the 1970 movie version.
Audience members will no doubt be familiar with Henry Mancini’s “Baby Elephant Walk,” composed for the 1962 John Wayne movie “Hatari.”
Though the band is hoping to avoid rain tonight, one of the pieces — “Rainbows,” arranged by Jack Bullock — features well-known songs related to rainbows: “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen, “Look to the Rainbow” by Burton Lane and “Sing a Rainbow” by Artur Hamilton.
Guest vocalist
Lou Rugani, host of WLIP-AM 1050’s longtime radio show “Music of the Stars,” is singing three tunes tonight.
He’ll be performing two Warren Barker arrangements of George and Ira Gershwin standards — “They Can’t That Away from Me” and “‘S Wonderful” — along with “As Time Goes By” by Herman Hupfeld. The song was written for the 1931 Broadway musical “Everybody’s Welcome” but became a huge hit after being featured in the 1942 film “Casablanca.”
Rugani’s “Music of the Stars” airs 7 to 11 Sunday mornings; he also hosts “Remembering Kenosha” from 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on WLIP.
Berg will also sing tonight, performing Meredith Willson’s 1950 ballad “May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You.”
“It’s our closing piece,” Gall said. “It’s soothing, like a lullaby.”