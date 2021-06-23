WATCH NOW: Kenosha Pops returns to the band shell tonight

When the Kenosha Pops Concert Band opened its 99th season, Greg Berg was looking forward to “a beautiful and joyous night.”

After the June 16 concert, Berg, the band’s longtime master of ceremonies and vocal soloist, was thrilled his prediction had come true.

“I don’t know if I had ever seen such a big crowd for opening night,” he said of the hundreds of fans who crowded onto the hill in Pennoyer Park, overlooking the Sesquicentennial Band Shell and the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The band returns to the stage tonight, for its second concert after canceling its 2020 season.

“Our first concert was wonderful,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director. “We couldn’t have asked for a nicer evening or a better crowd.”

Added Assistant Conductor Frank Germinaro, “It was amazing to see such an outstanding audience. We hope to see everyone back at the band shell tonight.”

In a season of classics and traditional favorites, tonight’s program features pieces by well-known composers John Philip Sousa, Leroy Anderson and Meredith Willson.

Germinaro is leading the band on Sousa’s “El Capitan”; the Anderson selection is “The Phantom Regiment.”