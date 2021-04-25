WATCH NOW: Kenosha protesters call for firing of officer who shot Jacob Blake

Miskinis officially retires at the end of the month with Larsen to take over as interim police chief.

Greater transparency

Cabal also insisted on greater transparency from police and city officials.

Surrounded by supporters and media, she said the Blake family, local activists and the community at large "have been left in the dark" on investigations and decisions involving Sheskey, his employment status and "the ultimate misappropriation of a gun that was issued to him maid his seven plus month paid administrative leave."

Police would issue no comments on a Milwaukee television station's report that a service weapon issued to Sheskey had been stolen nor on a separate ongoing internal investigation in the matter.

Those in attendance included Jacob Blake's father, as well as member of Leaders of Kenosha, Wisconsin Working Families Party and other local activists.

Miskinis announced April 13 that Sheskey, who had been on paid administrative leave since shooting Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, had returned to duty on March 31.