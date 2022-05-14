WATCH NOW: Kenosha Public Museum helps local children unearth Kenosha's past

Area residents learned about Kenosha County's far distant past Saturday at the Kenosha Public Museum's Archaeology Day Expo.

The free event, with support from the Kenosha County Archaeological Society, the Wisconsin Historical Society, the Wisconsin Water Library and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, included activities for people of all ages.

A presentation on the history and best practices of archeology was offered for adults. Children became junior archaeologists, learning about mammoths, tree-ring dating and reconstructing pottery vessels.

Outside the museum older children threw sharp wooden spears at a mammoth cutout as if they were in ancient times and hunting it for food. A real and rare mammoth bone was also on display inside the museum in the prehistoric section.

"I'm a prehistoric archeologist and I'm new on staff. It's archeology month and I thought we needed to do some fun stuff for it," said Bridget Nash, curator of social sciences.

Kenosha County was home to mammoths thousands of years ago, according to Kenosha County Archeological Society President Sharon Ramquist.

The Schaefer Mammoth was first discovered in 1964 after Frank Schaefer hired a man to cut a drainage tile ditch through his field on his farm in the town of Paris. While excavating the ditch, the contractor hit the mammoth's femur bone.

In 1992, archaeologists rediscovered the remains and excavated the massive mammoth fossils. The remains are believed to belong to the oldest known mammoth who may have been butchered by humans with tools east of the Mississippi River, according to archives.

The mammoth was 11 to 13 feet tall at the shoulder and weighed six or seven tons.

Ramquist, an archeologist, said there were "huge herds" of mammoths in Kenosha County thousands of years ago.

"It's not unusual for farmers to discover mammoth bones when they plow," Ramquist said. She said arrowheads are also semi-regularly discovered.

"They were being slaughtered for food," she said.

Museum education services coordinator Rory Graves said the mammoth bones "show early peopling of the area."

"Some of the unique things about them are the fact that we can see the cut marks and things like that that shows they were hunted about 12,000 years ago," she said. "Kenosha was a very important site for a lot of archeological discoveries. We also had mastodons, which are kind of like a smaller, less furry mammoth."

Ramquist encouraged anyone interested in learning more about the county's ancient history to join the society. Anyone who believes they have stumbled upon a fossil should contact the museum or society, Ramquist added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.