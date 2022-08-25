WATCH NOW: Kenosha Public Museum hosting international acrylic painting exhibit

What: Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022

Where: Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

When: The paintings are on display through Nov. 6

Hours: The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays).

Admission: Free

Coming up: A reception and gallery talk is 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

-----------------------------------

KENOSHA — The Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022 — featuring 45 paintings — is on display at the Kenosha Public Museum through Nov. 6.

This is a new exhibit for the museum and highlights “the variety of subjects, styles and techniques possible in the acrylic medium, as well as the diversity and skill of artists working today,” said Rachel Klees Andersen, curator of exhibits at Kenosha’s public museums.

The international juried exhibit, she said, “was made possible thanks to a $100,000 endowment from the International Society of Acrylic Painters. The exhibit will return every other year as a biennial event.”

When the International Society of Acrylic Painters decided to disband after a 25-year run, the board voted to endow this show at the Kenosha Public Museum, thanks to efforts by Kenosha artist Dan Simoneau, the group’s president.

The artists’ group, he said, was “impressed by the museum and its reputation for presenting art exhibits, including the Transparent Watercolor Society of America National Juried Exhibition, which it has hosted for over a decade.”

As the the largest “of the few international art societies recognizing acrylic painting,” Simoneau said, “we wanted to ensure our legacy continued with a museum known for world-class art exhibitions and a staff dedicated to seeing that our legacy and focus on acrylic painting continues.”

Hosting this show, Andersen said, “makes Kenosha the center of the best of current acrylic painting from around the globe.”

The show’s juror, artist John Jude Palencar, chose the 45 paintings from 311 images that were submitted.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, Palencar will be at the exhibit, hosting a public reception and a gallery talk with some of the featured artists.