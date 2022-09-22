WATCH NOW: Kenosha Public Museum hosting international acrylic painting exhibit

KENOSHA — The Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022 at the Kenosha Public Museum "was a huge team effort," said Rachel Klees Andersen, curator of exhibits at Kenosha’s public museums.

The show features 45 paintings on display at the museum through Nov. 6.

The museum, she said, is thrilled to be hosting this inaugural show, which "highlights the variety of subjects, styles and techniques possible in the acrylic medium, as well as the diversity and skill of artists working today."

The international juried exhibit came to the museum thanks to Dan Simoneau, the acrylic group's president.

Simoneau "loves the local museum and has had an exhibit here. So when the society was looking to fund an exhibit with an art focus, Dan campaigned for us,” she said.

The show, which was endowed from the International Society of Acrylic Painters, will continue at the museum, every two years.

While Klees Andersen was leading a preview of the exhibit on Aug. 23 for museum volunteers and staff members, she explained that each piece "has to be at least 80% acrylic paint, which can be applied by a pen or a brush. That’s why you see such a wide range of styles — everything from photo realism to abstract pieces.”

The show’s juror, John Jude Palencar, "is a college-level instructor and an Ohio artist who teaches painting and illustration,” she said.

He selected the images "and we stressed that we wanted a diverse show," she added. "The selected pieces reflect the breadth of what images were sent in.”

While most of the paintings hang on the walls in the exhibit hall, three pieces are protected in a case near the entrance. “Those pieces are so 'touchable,’” Klees Andersen explained. “They are in the case to protect them.”

This exhibit — along with the museum’s Transparent Watercolor Society show each year — "offer fantastic exposure for the artists,” she said. “And for the public, the show is a great chance to see a huge variety of acrylic works.”

Hosting this show, Andersen said, “makes Kenosha the center of the best of current acrylic painting from around the globe.”