WATCH NOW: Kenosha readies for end of mandatory face mask mandate

Kenosha County Public Health still recommends the wearing of masks when people gather in locations where vaccination status is unknown.

“The main point is that people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask while in indoor public places or where physical distancing is not possible, just as the CDC recommended for many months prior to last week’s guidance,” Freiheit said in the release. “Furthermore, there are still settings where masks should be worn regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

“Ultimately, eliminating all mask recommendations will be incumbent on getting more of our population vaccinated, including the under-12 age group that is not yet eligible for vaccination.”

Shoppers have option

Meanwhile, shoppers have the option of wearing or not wearing their masks at supermarkets, clothing stores and many other places throughout the city.