WATCH NOW: Kenosha ready to 'Celebrate America'

As usual, Kenosha is going all out to celebrate the holiday weekend.

The Rainbow Valley Carnival opens at 5 p.m. Friday (July 2), to start the action, with rides and games and “healthy” carnival food. This year, the carnival is set up in the parking lot at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street. The carnival is open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The carnival is just one part of the “Celebrate America” festival, with music and food vendors along the Kenosha harbor.

While the carnival is always popular, “so are the diving dogs,” Kochman said.

Dock Dogs — with canines jumping into a swimming pool to take part in different competitions — is across from the carnival, in the small parking lot on the northeast corner of Sixth Avenue and 54th Street.

Dock Dog’s “Big Air” competitions are 11 a.m. and 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, continuing on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The finals of this jumping competition are 7 p.m. Sunday (July 4).

The Dock Dogs also feature an Extreme Vertical contest — described as “the high jump for dogs” — that takes places 6:30 p.m. Saturday.