WATCH NOW: Kenosha ready to 'Celebrate America'

After taking a moment to catch her breath and reflect on Sunday’s Civic Veterans Parade, Kris Kochman is jumping right into the busy July Fourth Holiday Weekend.
“The parade was fantastic. I’m so happy,” she said of the event, which rolled along under cloudy (but not rainy) skies on a new route.
“It was so nice to see everyone outside and enjoying it, and the weather cooperated. It was a full crowd, from the beginning to the end.”
Kochman — the city’s community relations liaison person, who organizes the parade — said “the marching bands were missed” (COVID-19 scuttled Kenosha Unified School District’s summer marching band season) “but I was happy we had 80 acts take part this year. And people liked the rock bands on trailers in the lineup, which added a little extra music.”
Kochman also “heard nothing but positive comments” about the parade’s new route.
Instead of starting on 22nd Avenue and 60th Street in Uptown, the parade stepped off from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue and headed through Downtown on Sixth Avenue.
“The median in the boulevard (Seventh Avenue) was a popular place to set up chairs and enjoy the parade,” Kochman said. “Overall, it worked very well.”
Diving dogs!
As usual, Kenosha is going all out to celebrate the holiday weekend.
The Rainbow Valley Carnival opens at 5 p.m. Friday (July 2), to start the action, with rides and games and “healthy” carnival food. This year, the carnival is set up in the parking lot at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street. The carnival is open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The carnival is just one part of the “Celebrate America” festival, with music and food vendors along the Kenosha harbor.
While the carnival is always popular, “so are the diving dogs,” Kochman said.
Dock Dogs — with canines jumping into a swimming pool to take part in different competitions — is across from the carnival, in the small parking lot on the northeast corner of Sixth Avenue and 54th Street.
Dock Dog’s “Big Air” competitions are 11 a.m. and 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, continuing on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The finals of this jumping competition are 7 p.m. Sunday (July 4).
The Dock Dogs also feature an Extreme Vertical contest — described as “the high jump for dogs” — that takes places 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday at 4:30 p.m. is the Dock Dog’s “Speed Retrieve” competition, with dogs racing against the clock as they swim to the end of the 40-foot pool and retrieve a designated object.
Anyone can bring their dog to take part in Dock Dogs. You can register in advance online (at dockdogs.com) or in person starting at 10 a.m. on July 3 and 4. Note: The dogs must be at least 6 months old.
Live music
There are two stages with live music at “Celebrate America,” set up along the harbor “where city hosted its Tall Ships Festival in 2019,” Kochman said.
Shoreline East Stage: Saturday’s music is Acoustically Live with Bryant (1 to 3:30 p.m.), Saving Grace (4:15 to 6:45 p.m.) and Boy Meets World (7:30 to 10:30 p.m.) On Sunday, the East Stage features Vertigo (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.), Flat Creek Hwy (6 to 8 p.m.) and Deja Vu (8:30 to 10:45 p.m.).
Shoreline West Stage: On Saturday, Studebaker John Duo (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.), Lunde (2:15 to 4:30 p.m.), Peter and the Versatiles (5 to 7 p.m.) and Cap ‘N Funk and the Groove Train (8 to 10:30 p.m.). On Sunday, the West Stage features Simply Sound (1 to 3:30 p.m.), Tap Room All Stars (3:45 to 5:45 p.m.), Perfecting Gravity (6:15 to 8:15 p.m.) and In the Stix Band (7:45 to 9:15 and 10 to 10:45 p.m.).
At the band shell
In Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue, on Sunday, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band plays its annual pre-fireworks concert of patriotic favorites on the band shell, starting at 4 p.m. The program features plenty of marches, including John Philip Sousa’s “The Liberty Bell” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” and the official marches of the different branches of the military.
The Pops Band plays until 5:30 p.m., “and people can stay in the park after the concert and picnic,” Kochman said. “There are no food vendors in this area, but some families like a quieter spot where they can picnic and relax until the fireworks.”
Backyard Blast at Kemper
The Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is hosting a free backyard Independence Day 2021 celebration on July 4.
“We are hosting a family event that will end with a spectacular City of Kenosha fireworks watch party in the soccer field between the Kemper Center and the Anderson Arts Center,” said Rena Lee, administrator of the Anderson Arts Center at Kemper.
Admission is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m., and a live performance by Grooveline (playing soul, R&B and funk) will begin at 6:30 p.m. Note: No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed.
Somers parade
The Village and Town of Somers are hosting their 55th annual Independence Day Parade, stepping off at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Staging will be at Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th St. (Highway E) from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The parade route covers 1.3 miles on Highway E, from Shoreland High School heading east to to Somers Elementary. The theme is “Somers 4th A Good Ol ’Hometown Parade.” (Note: There is no ice cream social after the parade this year.)
Fireworks
After a weekend packed with activities, the holiday celebration wraps up with the Kenosha fireworks show, starting about 9:30 Sunday night.
“The fireworks are launched east of Celebration Place near the museum campus Downtown,” Kochman said, “with good viewing places along the lakefront, including Pennoyer Park.”
“It’s great to see everyone coming back to events this summer,” she added. “The Kenosha parade was a good indicator that people are ready. In July and August, we’ll really see the crowds coming back. I’m so glad to see people out and about.”