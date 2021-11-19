Watch now: Kenosha remains peaceful Friday night as of 9 p.m.; quiet, civility around court house

More coverage:

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, who was accused of killing two people and shooting one other person last summer, was found not guilty on all charges at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 19.

As of Friday evening, it was mostly just media outside the courthouse, along with a few members of the public. But despite differing opinions on the verdict, they were getting along.

In one case, a group of three men all from Kenosha stood together outside the court house bonding over the scooters they rode over to check out what was going on. They didn't all agree on the verdict, but were still able to talk to each other.

“I think it was a complete injustice,” Mark Stanisauskis, 50, said. “Anytime you allow a 17-year-old to run around with an assault rifle and claim self-defense and starts a fight and loses, I think that’s going to be a horrible thing for the future.”

On the other side, Joseph Ennesser, 32, said he agreed with the the outcome.

“I personally feel that justice was served,” Enneser said. “The jury came back with a just verdict in my opinion.”

Latrell Jennings, 20, who also had a scooter, and was talking to the other two men said of the verdict: "I don’t really agree, but I’m not surprised. The whole thing was just a circus. Nobody knew what they were doing.”

Despite all that, Stanisauskis wanted to make clear that what happened in Kenosha last summer wasn’t normal and doesn’t want people to have a bad taste in their mouth about the city.

“We may have different views and opinions, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get along,” he said.

